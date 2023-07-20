Heavy rain continues to lash Maharashtra; 13 dead in landslide in Raigad | Top points

Heavy rains continued to pound Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra on Thursday leading to waterlogging, delay in train schedules and natural disasters. Landslides were reported from some areas as well. Sixteen people were reported dead in one of these landslides that occured in the Raigad area. The Maharashtra government has asked officials to remain vigilant and take steps to avoid loss of lives in the metropolis and other rain-affected areas of the state.

People going through the heavy rain at CSMT, in Mumbai.

Catch all the live updates on Mumbai rain here

Here are the top updates of the deluge.

No relief from the downpour is likely as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘heavy rainfall alert’ for several parts of Maharashtra- Thane, Raigad, Pune and Palghar districts for today and tomorrow. Additionally, an 'Orange' alert has been issued for financial capital, and Ratnagiri. A landslide struck a tribal hamlet in Raigad district on Wednesday night, resulting in the loss of 13 lives, with 21 individuals being rescued. The incident occurred amidst heavy rainfall, making rescue efforts challenging and posing a continuous threat of further landslides. As a result, the operation was halted, and would resume tomorrow morning. READ | Mumbai local train services resume after heavy rain lashes parts of city Chief minister Eknath Shinde reached the site and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations. He also announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and said that the government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured. Schools in difficult areas of Pune district will remain closed tomorrow. Teachers however have been asked to remain present in school in order issued by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh. Amid heavy rainfall witnessed by Mumbai and the adjoining areas in Maharashtra, more than 100 local trains were cancelled.

