A man holds an umbrella during rainfall as a heavy monsoon sets in over Mumbai.
Live

Mumbai Rains LIVE updates: Southwest monsoon sets in, train services disrupted

As rains began to hit the city, several people on social media shared pictures and welcomed the monsoon.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:06 AM IST

The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai two days early, with heavy rainfall lashing the city and other suburban areas of Maharashtra, including Thane, since as early as 4am on Wednesday. As per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Navi Mumbai received more than 120mm of rain in the preceding 24 hours, while most localities in Mumbai reported between 40 to 70mm of rainfall.

Also Read: Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days before onset date

The outset of the monsoon in Mumbai has disrupted local train services on the central line while waterlogging was reported in the tracks between railway stations such as Sion and Kurla. On the mainline too, train services are suspended between CSMT and Thane railway stations.

Traffic snarls were reported from different parts of the city due to heavy rainfall. Bus services have also been diverted in as many as 30 locations in Mumbai.

Further, a high tide of 4.16 meters is expected to hit the city later in the day.



Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 09, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days early

    The southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, two days earlier than expected onset, with most parts of the city receiving intense showers as early as 4am.

Representational Image. (File photo)
mumbai news

Waterlogging in many areas as monsoon hits Mumbai; high tide expected at 11.43am

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued yellow warning for the city of Mumbai anticipating heavy rainfall over the weekend
A man holds an umbrella during rainfall as a heavy monsoon sets in over Mumbai. (File Photo / ANI)
mumbai news

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Southwest monsoon sets in, train services disrupted

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:06 AM IST
As rains began to hit the city, several people on social media shared pictures and welcomed the monsoon.
People walk in rain at CSMT, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 8. (PTI)
mumbai news

Monsoon disrupts Mumbai local trains; Central line service suspended

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:51 AM IST
Local train services were suspended between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 9.50am on Wednesday after waterlogging was reported between Sion and Kurla railway stations
Railway tracks submerged on the central line in Mumbai.(ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Heavy rain leaves parts of Mumbai water-logged, local train services suspended

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Mumbai rain: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm. Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night.
Most parts of Mumbai received intense showers as early as 4am on Wednesday, June 9. (Satish Bate/HT photo)
mumbai news

Monsoon arrives in Mumbai two days before onset date

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:27 AM IST
Most localities reported rainfall between 40 to 70mm, while Navi Mumbai reportedly received more than 120mm of rain in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, as per data shared by the IMD
A wholesale vegetable market in the Dadar area of Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (Bloomberg)
mumbai news

How India's most crowded city Mumbai beat the odds, and the virus

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The bodies began turning up early in India's financial capital during the first wave of infections last year -- a man collapsing on a busy road, a rickshaw driver slumped over the wheel, a corpse lying in the street -- in a grim echo of the 1918 flu pandemic.
Vehicle Moving in Waterlogin after heavy Rain shower, at Andheri, in Mumbai.
mumbai news

Mumbai receives heavy rain as monsoon advances over Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • The city, considered to be the financial capital of the country has been seeing rains from Tuesday night, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) termed them as pre-monsoon showers.
HT Image
mumbai news

Antilia case: NIA wants to probe terror angle, seeks 90-day extension for filing charge sheet

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The special court on Tuesday sought replies of the accused booked in connection with the Antilia explosives scare and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran to the plea filed by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) seeking a 90-day extension to file the charge sheet against the five accused
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai’s civic plaints down by 27% in Covid yr: Praja

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:04 AM IST
In the pandemic year, the number of civic complaints from Mumbaiites declined by 27% as compared to 2019, a report by non-government organisation (NGO) Praja has revealed
HT Image
mumbai news

Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai today, 2 days before onset date: IMD

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday, two days before its normal onset date of June 11, officials in the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday
HT Image
mumbai news

Mhada: 21 south Mumbai structures are extremely dangerous

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:03 AM IST
The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) on Tuesday said that as per its pre-monsoon survey, of the 14,755 dilapidated buildings in the Island city, 21 are ‘extremely dangerous’
HT Image
mumbai news

Forest dept to focus on 5 key tasks at Aarey

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:53 AM IST
As the state transferred 812 acres of Aarey land to the forest department for safekeeping on Monday, officials will have their work cut out as they take over the area’s administrative responsibilities, which was managed by dairy department
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra tourism corp hands over 466 acres of mangroves in Gorai-Manori to forest dept

By Prayag Arora-Desai
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:42 AM IST
About 466
HT Image
mumbai news

60-year-old runs over 9-month-old while reversing car, booked

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
The police have booked a 60-year-old man for running over a nine-month-old boy crawling in the parking lot of a building at Rabale on May 30
HT Image
mumbai news

Travel bookings improve across India

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
As Covid cases across the country continue to decrease, Indians have started making travel plans
Story Saved
