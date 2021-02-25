Mumbai records another spike with 1,145 new cases in 24 hours

Mumbai on Thursday recorded yet another spike of 1,145 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the city's tally to 3,22,844, according to Maharashtra health department's update.

The city also recorded five deaths, which took its death toll to 11,463.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the spread of the disease, and after a brief fall, the cases have started rising there again. On Thursday, the state recorded 8,702 new cases of the infection, according to state health department update.

The total caseload in Maharashta has now reached 21,29,821.