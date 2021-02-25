Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai records another spike with 1,145 new cases in 24 hours
mumbai news

Mumbai records another spike with 1,145 new cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state by the spread of the disease, and after a brief fall, the cases have started rising there again. On Thursday, the state recorded 8,702 new cases of the infection, according to state health department update.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:03 PM IST
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Metro worker for the COVID-19 test in Mumbai.(ANI File Photo)

Mumbai on Thursday recorded yet another spike of 1,145 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the city's tally to 3,22,844, according to Maharashtra health department's update.

The city also recorded five deaths, which took its death toll to 11,463.

The total caseload in Maharashta has now reached 21,29,821.

Topics
mumbai mumbai coronavirus
