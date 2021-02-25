IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight
A BMC health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, at a housing society in Dadar, Mumbai on February 24. (PTI)
A BMC health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, at a housing society in Dadar, Mumbai on February 24. (PTI)
mumbai news

Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight

The city reported over 1,000 daily cases almost after three months on Wednesday. Mumbai had 4,197 active cases on February 11. They increased to 6,900 on February 24
READ FULL STORY
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have gone up by around 64% over the last two weeks amid a surge in infections in the city, according to the health department data. The city reported over 1,000 daily cases almost after three months on Wednesday.

Mumbai had 4,197 active cases on February 11. They increased to 6,900 on February 24. Over the last 10 days, the city has been reporting over 500 cases. It was earlier registering between 300 to 500 cases daily two weeks ago.

Also Read | What led to Covid-19 rise? Centre deputes teams to 10 states for probe

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,167 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since November 28.

Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, has said they are hoping for the best and reactivating beds in quarantine facilities to ensure they are ready if the cases go up further. “At the same time, citizens need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and not lower their guard.”

Municipal authorities have cited resumption of local train services for all since February 1, increased gathering at weddings, social events, and non-compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the reasons for the surge.

Siddarth Paliwal, a physician said, a complete lockdown is not the solution, but the government can think of restrictions. “This may include tweaking timings for nightclubs, bars, etc. ...for now, the government should wait and watch for the next five to six days...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A BMC health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, at a housing society in Dadar, Mumbai on February 24. (PTI)
A BMC health worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, at a housing society in Dadar, Mumbai on February 24. (PTI)
mumbai news

Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The city reported over 1,000 daily cases almost after three months on Wednesday. Mumbai had 4,197 active cases on February 11. They increased to 6,900 on February 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for Covid-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai on February 25. (PTI)
A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a construction worker for Covid-19 test, at Siddhivinayak Metro site in Mumbai on February 25. (PTI)
mumbai news

As Covid cases spike, CM threat of lockdown sees Mumbai events being cancelled

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:32 PM IST
For social events, the state has mandated a maximum of 50 persons at a time in the banquet hall; they should be wearing masks along and maintaining social distance
READ FULL STORY
Close
In just 9 days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has reduced to 294 days..(PTI)
In just 9 days, the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Mumbai has reduced to 294 days..(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 spike in Mumbai: Here's how the hotspots changed in 9 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Here is the list of Covid hotspots in Mumbai, as of February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)
Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)
mumbai news

Hrithik Roshan’s statement likely to be recorded in case against Kangana Ranaut

By Manish K Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:45 PM IST
Roshan has accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. After an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut’s statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id, said a police officer
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI Photo)
Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi opened in November of last year after a hiatus of eight months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (ANI Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:17 PM IST
  • As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
mumbai news

229 students contract Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Washim

By Pradip Kumar Maitra
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Four teaching and non-teaching staffers have also been found to be infected. Necessary treatment is being given to the patients. Two doctors and other health workers have been deputed to treat the students
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy traffic jam on Gurugram- Delhi border at the expressway, in Gurugram. (File photo)
Heavy traffic jam on Gurugram- Delhi border at the expressway, in Gurugram. (File photo)
mumbai news

Thane caught in traffic snarls due to overturned freight container

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:53 AM IST
  • The accident at Mumbra bypass occurred around 2:30am, although there were no injuries, it took a few hours to remove the heavy vehicle from the road with the help of three cranes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker uses an oximeter to check oxygen level of passengers at a railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker uses an oximeter to check oxygen level of passengers at a railway station, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, February 22, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni(REUTERS)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Over 200 students, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Washim

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • As per reports, the school has been now declared as the containment zone. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images)
Representational image. (Getty Images)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: MMRC to develop Miyawaki forest in Goregaon

By Tanushree Venkatraman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:57 AM IST
An MMRC statement released on Wednesday said the drive will involve the plantation of 9,000 saplings of various indigenous species
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Man booked for instant divorce in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:53 AM IST
The man also allegedly demanded 5 lakh from his in-laws and mortgaged his wife’s ornaments before returning to Saudi Arabia where he worked
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
mumbai news

Wife’s refusal to make tea no provocation for assault: Bombay high court

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:04 AM IST
On the day of the incident, a quarrel ensued between the two and when the woman refused to make tea for him, he assaulted her with a hammer
READ FULL STORY
Close
State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the initiative on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
State education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted about the initiative on Tuesday. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to start drive to identify drop-out students from March 1

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The department recently released a government resolution (GR), laying down the constitution of state and district-level committees to oversee the drive that will take place from March 1 to 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recently a number of government employees at Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19. (HT FILE)
Recently a number of government employees at Mantralaya tested positive for Covid-19. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Stagger work hours at Mantralaya, says Maharashtra chief secretary

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Allowing staffers to work on alternate days, in three-day shifts or weekly shifts are under consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Three men kill transgender in Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 01:00 AM IST
A 38-year-old transgender was killed in Malad by unidentified men on Wednesday evening. The accused fled the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker in a PPE kit collects swab sample of a person at a hospital. (HT FILE)
A healthcare worker in a PPE kit collects swab sample of a person at a hospital. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

At 1,167, Mumbai sees second highest Covid-19 cases in a day

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The city on Wednesday recorded 1,167 new cases of Covid-19, crossing the 1,000 cases mark for the first time since November 28, 2020 when Mumbai had reported 1,063 cases in a single day
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac