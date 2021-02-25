Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have gone up by around 64% over the last two weeks amid a surge in infections in the city, according to the health department data. The city reported over 1,000 daily cases almost after three months on Wednesday.
Mumbai had 4,197 active cases on February 11. They increased to 6,900 on February 24. Over the last 10 days, the city has been reporting over 500 cases. It was earlier registering between 300 to 500 cases daily two weeks ago.
Also Read | What led to Covid-19 rise? Centre deputes teams to 10 states for probe
On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,167 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since November 28.
Suresh Kakani, the additional municipal commissioner, has said they are hoping for the best and reactivating beds in quarantine facilities to ensure they are ready if the cases go up further. “At the same time, citizens need to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and not lower their guard.”
Municipal authorities have cited resumption of local train services for all since February 1, increased gathering at weddings, social events, and non-compliance with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among the reasons for the surge.
Siddarth Paliwal, a physician said, a complete lockdown is not the solution, but the government can think of restrictions. “This may include tweaking timings for nightclubs, bars, etc. ...for now, the government should wait and watch for the next five to six days...”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai up by around 64% in a fortnight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As Covid cases spike, CM threat of lockdown sees Mumbai events being cancelled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 spike in Mumbai: Here's how the hotspots changed in 9 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan’s statement likely to be recorded in case against Kangana Ranaut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: QR code must for darshan at Siddhivinayak temple on March 2
- As per the new restrictions, no offline darshan will be allowed on the auspicious day without pre-issued QR codes. Darshan will be allowed against pre-issued QR codes between 8am and 9pm on March 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
229 students contract Covid-19 in Maharashtra’s Washim
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane caught in traffic snarls due to overturned freight container
- The accident at Mumbra bypass occurred around 2:30am, although there were no injuries, it took a few hours to remove the heavy vehicle from the road with the help of three cranes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Over 200 students, teachers test positive for Covid-19 in Washim
- As per reports, the school has been now declared as the containment zone. A total of 327 students from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, Akola reside in this hostel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: MMRC to develop Miyawaki forest in Goregaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man booked for instant divorce in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wife’s refusal to make tea no provocation for assault: Bombay high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra to start drive to identify drop-out students from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stagger work hours at Mantralaya, says Maharashtra chief secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three men kill transgender in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 1,167, Mumbai sees second highest Covid-19 cases in a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox