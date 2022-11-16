Mumbai records worse air quality than Delhi on Tuesday

Mumbai The overall Air Quality Index of Mumbai dropped to 262 on Tuesday evening, which falls in the very poor category, compared to Delhi which recorded an AQI of 208.

According to the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), last week the AQI of Mumbai was reported at 251 which further dropped last evening, whereas Delhi’s AQI has been gradually improving.

“Because of westerly disturbances in the north during this period, western part of India is experiencing relatively slower wind speed and cooler temperature leading to accumulation of pollutants. Reversal of wind is not that frequent which means there is no sea breeze that Mumbai usually sees. All these factors have kept Mumbai’s AQI in poor category for a much longer spell which is somewhat unusual,” said Gufran Beig, founder & project director, SAFAR and chair professor, NIAS, IISC.

Officials from SAFAR advised citizens to avoid going to congested areas and wear a mask if they need to visit these places.

“Dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic across the city are two major causes for the drop in air quality. We advise citizens to wear masks to prevent larger dust particles from entering the body,” added Beig.

Three locations out of 10 were in very poor (AQI between 301 to 400) category, five were reported to be in poor category (AQI 201 to 300) whereas only two locations were in moderate (AQI 101 to 200) category.

Prolonged exposure to such poor air can lead to a range of respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Air quality in Malad, which stood at 320, was worst amongst all the 10 locations, followed by Mazgaon at 316 and Borivali at 303. The six locations that fell under the poor category were Chembur (286), Colaba (259), Bandra Kurla Complex (242), Bhandup (232), and Andheri (228). The only two locations in moderate category were Navi Mumbai (169) and Worli (156).

An AQI of 0-50 is good, and 51 to 100 is satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, excess of 200 is poor, excess of 300 very poor, 400+severe, 500+very severe.