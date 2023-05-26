Caretaker of SoBo school booked for misbehaving with female teacher

Mumbai: A 55-year-old caretaker of a non-profit missionary school from Mumbai Central was booked for allegedly taking photos of a 44-year-old female teacher and threatening her if she complained about the incident.

The woman had learnt that the caretaker had taken some obscene photos of her after which she questioned him, a police officer from Nagpada Police Station said, adding, “He then abused her as well as showed middle finger and also threatened to sack her. She had been working in the school since 2015.” (Image for representation)

The accused – identified as Wilson Anson, a resident of Mumbai Central – also showed the middle finger to the teacher. Anson is a part of the management in the school and decides everything that is happening in the institution.

“After Anson finally sacked her in August last year, she gave us an application and after inquiry, we have converted the application and registered an FIR against the accused on Wednesday,” said the officer.

Anson was booked under a word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman and punishment for criminal intimidation. According to the police, they have given him a notice under 41 A of the CrPC for appearing before the police officer for questioning.

The Nagpada Police Station and Agripada Police Station booked the accused earlier as well for criminal intimidation.

