After bail, buzz over Nawab Malik joining Ajit Pawar NCP faction

Mumbai Senior NCP leader Nawab Malik is set to come out of jail after the Supreme Court granted him two months bail on medical grounds. With decks cleared for his temporary release, both the factions of NCP expressed happiness and even celebrated the apex court verdict. However, there are speculations that Malik could jump to the Ajit Pawar faction, which is in power with BJP and Shiv Sena in the state. Mumbai, India - Aug. 11, 2023: Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has been granted interim bail for two months on medical grounds by the Supreme Court today. NCP workers of Ajit Pawar group celebrated at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Malik had approached the top court against a Bombay high court order of July, rejecting his temporary medical bail plea. During the hearing, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Malik, submitted that his client suffered from kidney ailments and that he has a non-functioning left kidney. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Enforcement Directorate, did not object to granting of bail on medical grounds before the apex court. This assumes significance as just a month ago, the investigation agency had opposed the bail on medical grounds before the Bombay high court. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who was representing the ED had said that the bail plea was not maintainable and had argued that Malik’s health was not as critical as it was being portrayed in the application.

As soon as the news of his bail broke on Friday afternoon, the Ajit led faction started celebrating by bursting crackers and distributing sweets outside the new office of the party outside Mantralaya. Soon after that, celebrations also started outside the Sharad Pawar-led NCP headquarters at Ballard Pier where party leader Jitendra Awhad and others were present. The development is being seen as an attempt from both factions to pull Malik to their side.

Sunil Tatkare, state president, Ajit-led faction said they are delighted with the decision. “He has created an image because of his work done over the past 20-25 years in Mumbai. Nawab bhai is a seasoned politician and he will clear his stand after coming out. Only then will we be able to speak about it,” Tatkare replied when asked if Malik is joining their faction.

NCP was split after Ajit Pawar decided to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government along with a group of MLAs on July 2. Though he has not formally announced the number of MLAs with him, he has been claiming that majority of the MLAs are on his side. Ajit has already made a claim on the name and election symbol of the party in the election commission which is hearing his petition.

Malik’s younger brother Kaptan Malik said that they are concerned about his brother’s health who is struggling with several ailments. “We are only concerned about his health as of now. Let him come back, fully recover first, the rest will be decided later,” said Kaptan. He added that Malik himself would clear the air on the speculations.

ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in a case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

