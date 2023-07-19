Lack of evidence, says court while acquitting ’93 riots accused

Mumbai: Observing that there is a lack of evidence to prove the charges, the sessions court on Monday acquitted a man who was booked for allegedly being a part of a mob during the communal riots in January 1993. HT Image

Dinesh Pathak, who was acquitted in the case, was absconding and was arrested earlier this year to face the trial. As per the prosecution case, on January 12, 1993, a mob of 300 to 400 people gathered in Dinbandhu Nagar in Wadala East. It was claimed that the mobs of Hindus and Muslims were pelting stones, soda water bottles and fireballs at each other.

The police at that time had rounded up 15 people, including Pathak, claiming that he was part of the mob that damaged the properties in Dinbandhu Nagar. The accused persons were released on bail, but Pathak absconded and did not attend the trial court. He was recently brought to face trial but was acquitted for want of ‘cogent evidence’ to prove the charges levelled against him.

After the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, communal riots took place across the country. The sharpest reaction was, however, seen in Mumbai, where over 900 people were killed, and scores were injured in two phases of communal rights in December 1992 and January 1993.

