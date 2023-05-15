MMR students hit a big six in ICSE, ISC results

Mumbai: Five students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, who scored 99.80%, were among the nine Class 10 students, who secured Rank 1 in the all-India merit list of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and one city student, with 99.75%, was among the five Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 students ranked 1, according to the results declared on Sunday.

Thane, India - May 14, 2023: Students of Hiranandani Foundation School celebrate by distributing sweets after the ICSE 10th exam results were declared, in Thane, India, on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the results and this year, the 253 schools in Maharashtra achieved a pass percentage of 99.83%.

The five ICSE All India Rank (AIR) 1 holders are Shreya Upadhyay from Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, Advay Sardesai, Campion School, Fort, Yash Bhasein, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, Tanay Shah – Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, Kandivali, Hiya Sanghavi, Children’s Academy, Malad.

Ipshita Bhattacharyya, a student of Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, secured the AIR 1 in ISC with a 99.75% score.

In the state merit list, totalling 70 students, there are three ranks with scores between 99.80% and 99.40%. Five students secured number one on the merit list, 21 students were ranked 2, and 44 students ranked 3 on the state merit.

This year, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School secured the first position in the MMR with 10 students on the merit list, of which four are ISC and six are ICSE students, while Bombay Scottish School, Mahim and Powai stood in the second position in the city with eight ICSE students.

Five students each from Children’s academy, Kandivali and Malad, and Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, Kandivali secured a position on the ICSE merit list.

In ISC, all the 62 schools in Maharashtra achieved pass percentage of 98.69%. This year’s exam included multiple choice questions (MCQ) for Class 10 and 12 for 20 marks, and the remaining were subjective. This new pattern evolved after combining pre-Covid and Covid examination patterns.

Sunita George, principal, Bombay Scottish School-Mahim, said, “This year’s results are commendable despite the slight variation in paper pattern due to Covid-19. Multiple choice questions were introduced in most subjects, except for Art and TD, which posed a challenge for students. However, they have performed exceptionally well in Math and English, with many students achieving cent percent in Math and Computer Science, and 99 in English.

“Overall, the results this year have been outstanding. In terms of the ICSE paper pattern, MCQs were also introduced, making the paper more objective-based and application-oriented. However, the difficulty level was higher this year compared to previous years,” said George.

Anvita Bharpilania, (99% Maharashtra merit 3) commerce faculty class 12 student from Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School said, “During my 11th and 12th grades, I faced several personal challenges. These were my first Board exams since the Covid-19 pandemic, and while the writing part did not pose much of a challenge, I faced some difficulty in accounts. However, as I started taking pre-boards and with practice, refreshers, and mock papers, I gained more confidence and was able to solve the paper within the given time frame.”

Explaining his happiness at scoring a perfect 100 in six subjects, Nikhil Jain, a student of Vibgyor High school, Malad (99.60%) in ICSE said, “I was pleasantly surprised with my results, but I had put in a lot of hard work towards achieving them. I scored a perfect 100 in mathematics, economics, history, civics, geography, and physical education. Apart from the school hours, I would study for 4-5 hours a day. Initially, I was nervous about taking the exams, as they were my first after the Covid-19 pandemic. However, after taking a few exams, I gained confidence.”

Commenting on the overall results of her school, Revathi Srinivasan, principal, Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane, said,

“I am a proud principal today. And across Maharashtra, I can see that many schools have done very, very well. It is highly appreciated to say at this point that students did work very hard. They were coming back to school after two years.”

Adding, “But I would like to give more credit to the teachers because they too were passing through this phase. Yet they stood by the students as the Rock of Gibraltar, making them emotionally stronger and keeping them cheerful, giving them all tips till the last moment to help them score marks.”

