Mumbai swelters as mercury nears 40°C, humidity worsens discomfort

MUMBAI: For Mumbaiites, the week began on a sweaty and exhausting note, quite literally, as intense heat and oppressive humidity gripped the city on Monday, pushing residents to seek shade, hydrate constantly and slow down through the day.

Thane, India - May -11 2026:The temperature has risen again in the state, A boy is seen using a mini fan to cool his face and protect himself from the heat.,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Monday, May -11, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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Large parts of the city recorded daytime temperatures between 35°C and nearly 40°C, making it one of the hottest days of the season so far. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest temperature in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region was recorded at Ram Mandir in Goregaon, where the mercury soared to a scorching 39.7°C on Monday afternoon. Vikhroli followed closely at 38.5°C, while temperatures touched 37.3°C at Bandra, 37.1°C at Dahisar and 36.8°C at Vidyavihar.

The IMD has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert for heat, warning residents of hot and humid conditions over the next few days. The Santacruz observatory, which is representative of Mumbai’s suburban weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C, 2.2 degrees above normal for this time of the year. South Mumbai too witnessed uncomfortable conditions, with the Colaba observatory recording a maximum temperature of 35.4°C, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.

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{{^usCountry}} Nighttime brought little relief. Minimum temperatures remained unusually high at 28°C in the suburbs and 27.5°C in south Mumbai, resulting in warm and restless nights for many residents. The high night temperatures, combined with humidity, added to discomfort levels across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nighttime brought little relief. Minimum temperatures remained unusually high at 28°C in the suburbs and 27.5°C in south Mumbai, resulting in warm and restless nights for many residents. The high night temperatures, combined with humidity, added to discomfort levels across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Humidity continued to play a major role in worsening the heat stress. South Mumbai remained more humid than the suburbs through the day. At 8.30 am, humidity levels in Colaba stood at 86%, before dipping to 66% by evening. In the suburbs, humidity reduced from 72% in the morning to 54% at 5.30 pm, though the air remained sticky and uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Humidity continued to play a major role in worsening the heat stress. South Mumbai remained more humid than the suburbs through the day. At 8.30 am, humidity levels in Colaba stood at 86%, before dipping to 66% by evening. In the suburbs, humidity reduced from 72% in the morning to 54% at 5.30 pm, though the air remained sticky and uncomfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Weather experts said the combination of strong solar heating, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and delayed pre-monsoon activity has contributed to the rise in both temperature and humidity levels. Citizens have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure during the afternoon, drink plenty of fluids and take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat exhaustion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weather experts said the combination of strong solar heating, moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea and delayed pre-monsoon activity has contributed to the rise in both temperature and humidity levels. Citizens have been advised to avoid direct sun exposure during the afternoon, drink plenty of fluids and take precautions against heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat exhaustion. {{/usCountry}}

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