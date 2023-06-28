BMC to impose 10% water cut from July 1

Mumbai: With the late commencement of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose a 10% water cut from July 1.

Mumbai, India - June 27, 2023 : People cross the road during heavy rain Near Court at Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Additional municipal commissioner (projects), P Velarasu, said, “We have recommended a 10% water cut and submitted a file to the commissioner. There is marginal improvement in lake water level, but we have stock that will last for 40 days, hence we have to be cautious.”

The city gets its water supply from five BMC-owned lakes like Vehar, Tulsi, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar and two irrigation department owned lakes like Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa.

Currently, the city has 6.97% water stock left on June 27, while it was 9.19% stock in 2022 and 16.66% in 2021 on the same days.

A senior engineer of the water works department said, “The predictions for rains are good this time. We will assess the situation and then take a call on withdrawing the cut.”

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has already imposed a 15% water cut in Navi Mumbai.

Bhatsa in Shahapur tehsil is the biggest supplier of water to the city and caters to around 50% needs of the city. The present lake level is at 105.41 metres (overflow level 142.07 metres) as against the 109.20 metres last year. It has received a rainfall of 146 mm till June 27.