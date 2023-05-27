ROB works in Vidyavihar in full swing

Mumbai: In a relief to motorists in the eastern suburbs, a road over bridge (ROB) will soon come up in Vidyavihar. The Central Railway (CR) will begin work on launching girders from this weekend.

Mumbai, India - May 26, 2023: A view of the under construction East-West railway bridge at Vidya Vihar in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 26, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Currently, there are ROBs at Ghatkopar and the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR), and the new bridge will ease the burden on the existing ROBs.

The CR authorities will begin the work of launching the open web girder on the night of May 27 and 28. The first girder has already been placed at the site. This ROB will connect the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) with Ramakrishna Chemburkar (RC) Marg.

“The open web girder will be a single span weighing 1,100 tonnes and 100-metre-long. We will carry out a mega block on the Kurla-Bhandup section for launching the girder,” Dr Shivraj Manaspure, Chief PRO, Central Railway, said.

This is said to be one of the longest steel ROBs in the city. This 480-metre-long bridge is being built by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC for east-west connectivity. This two-lane bridge with footpaths on both sides is expected to begin from RN Gandhi School on the east side to Ramdev Peer Marg on the west side.

The locals are hopeful that the bridge will bring relief to people residing, working and studying in and around Vidyavihar. The SCLR is already being added with extensions towards eastern suburbs to ease traffic.

“It would also ease the traffic on Ghatkopar ROB which is heavily used. Also, many people wanting to go to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) can also use the upcoming ROB as the landing of SCLR onto LTT is occupied by taxis and auto rickshaws,” Subhash Gupta, a local said.

Meanwhile, the night block for launching this steel span will begin at 1.10am till 4.20am during which trains between Kurla and Thane will be suspended. At least three trains towards CSMT and Thane will be cancelled, while some local and long-distance trains will be short terminated as well.

Bhubaneshwar-CSMT Konark Express, Shalimar-LTT Express and Howrah-CSMT Mail will be short terminated at Thane and Dadar stations, respectively. A few long-distance trains will also be running late by 20 to 30 minutes.

