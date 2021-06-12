Mumbai traffic alert: Several areas waterlogged, heavy rains expected

Traffic in Mumbai was affected as many areas in the city were waterlogged after rains on Saturday, officials said. Traffic was diverted in Andheri Veera Desai Road (Sorata Pada), Malad Subway, Antop Hill Road No 07, Bandra National College, Hindmata, Kurla Kamani, Gandhi Market (King Circle), Sangam nagar(Wadala) and Sion Road No 24 areas due to water logging.

Mumbai local train services were also hit on Saturday amid the incessant rainfall in the city over the past two days, as major sections of train tracks on the Central Railway's mainline remain waterlogged. They were later restarted.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that several locations in Mumbai and its suburbs received 40-60mm rainfall between 11am to 12pm resulting in waterlogging. According to BMC, a high tide of 4.34 metres is expected at 1.32pm and a low tide of 1.89 metres at 7.27pm on Saturday.

"Good Morning Mumbai. Heavy rainfall expected in the city today, tomorrow as well as day after. We request you to not venture out especially near the sea. Stay tucked in and safe at home," BMC tweeted in the morning.

It later said moderate to heavy rainfall was expected in the city and its suburbs with very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for Saturday and a red alert for Sunday. IMD said earlier that Mumbai and Thane districts would "very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places" on Saturday.

The BMC also issued a "high alert" to all the agencies considering "very heavy rainfall" in the next two days after IMD’s forecast. All civic control rooms as well as those operated by other agencies have been issued the "high alert" directive, including power utility firms like BEST and Adani. The Indian Coast Guard, the Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been asked to remain on standby.

Mumbai witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday as the southwest monsoon arrived in the city, flooding roads and railway tracks, disrupting suburban train services.