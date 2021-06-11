Home / India News / Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging reported in city's Mahim area
A pillion rider covers the rider from rain by holding the umbrella at CSMT, in Mumbai.
A pillion rider covers the rider from rain by holding the umbrella at CSMT, in Mumbai.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging reported in city's Mahim area

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Till now, the city has seen 473.4 mm rainfall within 10 days of June, which comprises 93.7% of the monthly average of 505 mm, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 10:55 AM IST

The IMD Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Normal life was disrupted after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of the city. Mumbai recorded a rainfall of 57.2 mm from Wednesday 5.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, as per the IMD's automatic weather station in Santacruz.


Till now, the city has seen 473.4 mm rainfall within 10 days of June, which comprises 93.7% of the monthly average of 505 mm, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The minimum temperature was at 23.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum stood at 29.7 degrees Celsius.


Meanwhile, local train services on the Central Railway (CR) resumed after being suspended for a period of 15 hours. "Services are running smoothly on all four suburban sections of Central Railway including main line, harbour line, trans harbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar section on Thursday," an official statement read.



Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 11, 2021 10:20 AM IST

    Moderate to heavy rainfall predicted in Mumbai

  • JUN 11, 2021 09:35 AM IST

    Waterlogging in Mahim area Mumbai continues to receive rainfall

    Latest visuals from news agency ANI showed Mumbai's Mahim area is submerged as the city continues to receive rainfall.

