Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging reported in city's Mahim area

The IMD Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Normal life was disrupted after heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several areas of the city. Mumbai recorded a rainfall of 57.2 mm from Wednesday 5.30 pm to Thursday 5.30 pm, as per the IMD's automatic weather station in Santacruz.





Till now, the city has seen 473.4 mm rainfall within 10 days of June, which comprises 93.7% of the monthly average of 505 mm, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday. The minimum temperature was at 23.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum stood at 29.7 degrees Celsius.





Meanwhile, local train services on the Central Railway (CR) resumed after being suspended for a period of 15 hours. "Services are running smoothly on all four suburban sections of Central Railway including main line, harbour line, trans harbour line and Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar section on Thursday," an official statement read.







