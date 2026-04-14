Mumbai transport official gets ‘Bishnoi gang’ threat over auto permits to ‘wrong people’

A Mira Road Sub-Regional Transport Office inspector has alleged that he received a threat call from a person claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him against issuing auto-rickshaw permits to the “wrong people”.

Police have registered a non-cognizable offence and said the probe will be transferred to Bengaluru police. (Photo for representation)(AFP File)

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The complainant, Prasad Nalawade told Kashigaon police that the call came on Sunday while he was in Bengaluru. He filed a complaint after returning to Mumbai on Monday.

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Police have registered a non-cognizable offence and said the probe will be transferred to Bengaluru police.

Senior inspector Rahul Patil also clarified that the caller made no reference to the mandatory Marathi language requirement.

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According to police, the incident comes amid allegations of bogus documentation being used to secure auto permits in the Mira-Bhayandar area.

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{{^usCountry}} Responding to the issue, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has issued a directive to verify permits and ensure autorickshaw drivers possessed proficiency in the Marathi language. However,auto-rickshaw drivers in the city have opposed the mandatory Marathi language requirement and have warned of a strike in protest. Sarnaik has maintained that he will not succumb to threats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Responding to the issue, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has issued a directive to verify permits and ensure autorickshaw drivers possessed proficiency in the Marathi language. However,auto-rickshaw drivers in the city have opposed the mandatory Marathi language requirement and have warned of a strike in protest. Sarnaik has maintained that he will not succumb to threats. {{/usCountry}}

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