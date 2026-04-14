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Mumbai transport official gets ‘Bishnoi gang’ threat over auto permits to ‘wrong people’

According to police, the incident comes amid allegations of bogus documentation being used to secure auto permits in the Mira-Bhayandar area.

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 04:13 pm IST
By Megha Sood
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A Mira Road Sub-Regional Transport Office inspector has alleged that he received a threat call from a person claiming to be from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, warning him against issuing auto-rickshaw permits to the “wrong people”.

Police have registered a non-cognizable offence and said the probe will be transferred to Bengaluru police. (Photo for representation)(AFP File)

The complainant, Prasad Nalawade told Kashigaon police that the call came on Sunday while he was in Bengaluru. He filed a complaint after returning to Mumbai on Monday.

Also read: Protests erupt in Faridabad, Palwal as factory workers demand wage hike

Police have registered a non-cognizable offence and said the probe will be transferred to Bengaluru police.

Senior inspector Rahul Patil also clarified that the caller made no reference to the mandatory Marathi language requirement.

Also read: IMD's below-normal 2026 monsoon forecast threatens agriculture, economy

According to police, the incident comes amid allegations of bogus documentation being used to secure auto permits in the Mira-Bhayandar area.

 
bishnoi mumbai police police crime
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