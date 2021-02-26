Mumbai: Transporters to join nationwide strike; essential supply won’t be affected

The Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) will participate in Bharat bandh by keeping their goods vehicles off the road on Friday. Around 1670 truckers are expected to go off the road. However, movement of vehicles carrying essential goods will not be impacted because of the bandh.

The strike is called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against Goods and Service Tax (GST), rising fuel prices and introduction of e-invoice in place of e-way bill.

“BGTA has been petitioning the government on various issues of transport industry, mainly on issues of un-practicable e-way bill under GST and unviable pricing policy of diesel. Our office-bearers have also been meeting government officials regularly to explain their problems. However, no resolution or respite has been provided. Ministers concerned are not making themselves available for any direct interaction with us,” said Jai Kumar Gupta, president, BGTA.

A statement issued by BGTA said that increase in diesel price has made it impossible for transporters. “Transport Industry is a fully neglected lot by Government of India. Ever increasing diesel price has made it impossible for transporters to honour their contracts with customers. Transportation rates cannot be flexible as per daily changing diesel rates. The non-uniformity of prices across nation also makes it difficult to compete fairly,” read the statement.