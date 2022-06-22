Mumbai wakes up to heavy rain | WATCH

Mumbai woke up to heavy rain on Wednesday as India's financial capital braces for civic menace that is anticipated with monsoon every year. Visuals showed vehicles plying on the road as heavy showers pounded the city. The rainfall hit the city two days after the weather department sounded an alert for the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai had earlier predicted heavy rainfall for Maharashtra, including Mumbai, on Monday. "Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places," the weather agency had informed in its daily bulletin. The India Meteorological Department had also said scattered to fairly widespread rainfall was likely over Maharashtra among other states for this week.

Meanwhile, heavy rain has wreaked havoc in the northeastern states of Assam and Meghalaya. In Assam, the flood situation worsened on Tuesday claiming seven more lives, with casualties in the deluge rising to 89 so far. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a package would be announced soon.

In Meghalaya's South Garo Hills, roads were blocked, bridges washed away, mobile connectivity snapped and power supply disrupted as flash floods caused devastation, affecting around 40,000 people.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail