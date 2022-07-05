Mumbai waterlogging nightmare returns with heavy rain| Video, and quick lowdown

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. With the monsoon onset, civic issues - such as waterlogging and traffic congestion - have returned in India's financial capital. As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging in several areas. Waterlogging was also reported in the city's Sion area, which disrupted normal life.

Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the roads of Sion road flooded with water with no person or running vehicle in sight. Waterlogging was also seen at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai as commuters navigated their way through ankle-deep waters.

The weather department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rain in Mumbai for the next few days. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been reported to be deployed in the city as a precautionary measure. As per the colour codes followed by the authorities, while a 'green' alert is 'no warning', a 'yellow' alert means to stay on a lookout. An 'orange' alert means to 'stay prepared', a 'red' alert is to take action.

The city gets flooded every monsoon and stepping out of home becomes a perilous task as flooded streets, traffic congestion, slippery roads, and open potholes are among the few civic problems that make a comeback and inconvenience the people.

According to civic officials, the city recorded 21 mm of rainfall from 8 am to 6pm Monday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 17 mm and 25 mm of rainfall, respectively, according to PTI report.

Meanwhile, two NDRF teams have also been deployed in coastal Konkan in Maharashtra in view of an orange alert issued by the IMD (India Meteorological Department) for the next few days and considering last year's massive floods in two districts in the region.

Chiplun and Mahad cities witnessed massive floods last year, prompting authorities to launch major rescue operations. Incidents of landslides were also reported.

