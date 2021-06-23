Mumbai woman jumps off 12th-floor after pushing son, neighbour held

A woman in Mumbai died of suicide after jumping off her apartment on 12th floor of a highrise along with her 10-year-old son on Monday. The woman first pushed her son off and then jumped in an alleged suicide in Chandivali in Mumbai's Saki Naka area.

Reshma Trenchil, 44, accused her neighbours in a note of harassing her by complaining about her son Garud,10, making noise. A pilot, who stayed in the building was arrested on Tuesday for abetment to suicide, ANI quoted the police as saying.

The incident took place in Tulipia building, where the woman has her flat, a police official said. "A suicide note we have found claims the people in a flat on the 11th floor were constantly complaining against her, mainly over noise emanating from her 12th floor flat to the housing society management as well as local police station," ANI quoted the official as saying.

Based on what is claimed to be a suicide note, which names three people, a 33-year-old pilot working with an international airline has been arrested for abetment to suicide, according to the official.

Trenchil, who had recently lost her husband to Covid lived with her young son alone in the flat at the apartment building in the Chandivali area of Mumbai. They had shifted to the building in April and reportedly had troubles with their neighbors, mainly over noise emanating from her 12th floor flat.

The neighbours were Ayub Khan aged 67, his 60-year-old wife and their son Shadab, according to media reports.

As per the reports Trenchil had been depressed since her husband Sarat Mulukutla, died on May 23. Mulukutla was a chief business officer for an online trading platform for agri commodities.

Mulukutla had gone to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to take care of his parents, who got infected with Covid-19. Unfortunately, both his parents died of the infection and soon after Mulukutla also succumbed to the virus.

(With inputs from ANI)