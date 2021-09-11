Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai woman, who was raped, had rod inserted in private parts, dies

Mumbai Police said a case of assault and rape was registered on the basis of the doctors’ opinion as the woman was unconscious.
Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:42 PM IST
The Mumbai Police said the woman was found inside an autorickshaw parked in Sakinaka,  (HT Photo/Deepak Sansta)

A 32-year-old woman, who was raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai and sustained serious injuries after the assaulter inserted a rod in her private parts, has died during treatment at a city hospital, news agency ANI reported citing the police on Saturday. The woman was found lying unconscious at Khairani Road in the Sakinaka area on September 9 after allegedly being raped.

A 45-year-old man was arrested by the Sakinaka Police early on Friday for allegedly assaulting and raping the woman. Maheshwar Reddy, the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10, said the police received a call at 3am on Friday about an injured couple on Khiarani Road in Sakinaka, Andheri East. The police team found a woman lying injured inside a parked auto rickshaw. They also found an injured man on the road.

The police team then took the woman to the Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar where doctors confirmed sexual assault. Police said a case of assault and rape was registered on the basis of the doctors’ opinion as the woman was unconscious. “After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and have arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” said Reddy.

The man has been booked under sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

