Mumbai: BMC shortlists 13 private hospitals for vaccination of general public

The civic body is likely to issue a list of shortlisted hospitals soon; it is looking at more applications as the number of hospitals required for vaccination drive would increase in coming days
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:41 PM IST
BMC health workers arrange ice packs before the start of a Covid-19 vaccination drive at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on January 16, 2021. (Satish Bate/HT file)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has shortlisted 13 private hospitals for Covid-19 vaccination drive for the general public in Mumbai.

The civic body will issue a list of the shortlisted hospitals soon, it said.

BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have shortlisted 13 private hospitals for now which will be allowed to undertake vaccination for the third phase for general public. However, we are scrutinising applications of more private hospitals, and this number [of private hospitals for vaccination drive] will increase in the coming days.”

He added, “Currently, for the first and second phase we are managing with government-run hospitals for vaccination, but the third phase will require help of private hospitals as well.”

On the number of people to be vaccinated once private hospitals are roped in, Kakani said that would be decided once there is clarity on the vaccine supply for the third phase.

However, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had earlier said around 100,000 citizens can be vaccinated once private hospitals are roped in for vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, as of Thursday the BMC had vaccinated 62,954 beneficiaries wherein Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar has vaccinated highest the most, 9,461 people, followed by Bhabha Hospital at 9,454 inoculations.

