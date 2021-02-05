India adds 12,408 Covid-19 cases, active cases fall below 152,000
India recorded 12,408 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), slightly lower than the previous day, and 120 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union health and family welfare ministry on Friday morning. The number of deaths was, however, higher than Thursday's 107, data showed. According to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am, India's Covid-19 tally is now at 10,802,591 with 151,460 active cases and 154,823 deaths so far.
There have been more than 10.4 million recoveries after 15,853 patients of the coronavirus disease were discharged or cured between Thursday and Friday morning, the health ministry's data showed. The new discharges have pushed the national recovery rate to 97.16%.
The dashboard also showed that 4,959,445 people have been vaccinated since January 16.
