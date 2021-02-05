IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / One in 5 Indians exposed to coronavirus, says sero survey
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

One in 5 Indians exposed to coronavirus, says sero survey

A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2, which would indicate a past infection.
READ FULL STORY
By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 AM IST

At least one in five (21%) Indians above the age of 18 years has been exposed to the coronavirus, according to Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) third nationwide sero survey that tested samples from 28,589 people for antibodies between December 17, 2020 and January 8, 2021. Among health care workers, the seroprevalence was 25.7%.

The numbers represent a sharp jump from the previous rounds — the first sero survey (conducted in May-June 2020) showed 0.73% seroprevalence, while the second one (August-September, 2020) showed overall prevalence of 6.6%. A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2, which would indicate a past infection.

Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.

In children between the ages of 10 and 17, the prevalence was 25.3%, and people above the age of 60 showed a prevalence of 23.4%, the report showed. In the general population, the prevalence was higher in urban slums (31.7%), followed by non-urban slums (26.2%), and rural areas (19.1%).


More women had antibodies compared to men, with a prevalence rate of 22.7% and 20.3% respectively.

In the general population, 28,589 individuals were tested for antibodies against Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Additionally, 7,171 health care workers were also covered. The second group included hundred health care workers each from taluk hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, etc, for each district covered in the country.

Doctors and nurses were affected the most with a seroprevalence of 26.6%, followed by paramedical staff (25.4%), field staff (25.3%), and administration staff (24.9%).

Presenting the findings of the report at a media briefing, ICMR director general Dr Balram Bhargava pointed out that a large proportion of people remained susceptible to catching the infection.

Experts echoed the views. “If 20% of the country has been exposed, then there are 80% who are still not exposed to the virus. That means we cannot afford to drop our guard. Covid vaccination has just started and there is still time before a significant percentage of population develops antibodies against the virus,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head, pulmonary medicine department, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

The findings released on Thursday are from the third round of pan-India sero surveys conducted by ICMR. It was conducted in the same 700 villages, 70 districts from 21 states that were selected during the first and the second round of surveys, ICMR said.

“(The results of the latest sero survey) reflect the situation in the pre-vaccination period as vaccination drive started on January 16. The most sensitive test was used, and it was the same test that was used in the United States and showed the sero prevalence of 14.3%,” said Dr Bhargava.

“A large population still remains vulnerable to the virus, and vaccination is the key along with Covid-19 appropriate behaviour to stop the spread of the virus,” he added.

More than 4.6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have already been administered across the country in the past 18 days. Of the roughly 9.7 million (9,631,637) health care workers registered to be given a jab against Covid-19, about 45% (4,391,826) have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

“We had estimated the number to be 10 million but when health care workers database was created on Co-WIN then it turned out to be 9,631,637 health care workers in all. So, this is the number that needs to be given both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the initial phase,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

Thirteen states have covered at least 50% of their health care workers. Madhya Pradesh leads the states with 73.6% of health care workers being given the first dose in 18 days. It is followed by Rajasthan that has immunised 67% of its health care workforce, according to data from the Union health ministry.

Some states are yet to catch up; and there are 11 such states that have not been able to vaccinate more than 30% of its health care workers. Puducherry is still at 12.6%, followed up Manipur at 12.8%, and Meghalaya at 15.2% of its health care workers. Among bigger states, Tamil Nadu is also currently at 23.7%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sero survey coronavirus
app
Close
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
The Gujarat BJP recently announced that relatives of party leaders will not be considered for ticket allocation for the upcoming polls.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

PM Modi's niece fails to get BJP ticket to contest Ahmedabad civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:49 AM IST
The BJP announced its candidates for the upcoming elections to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), but Sonal Modi's name does not figure in the list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
Experts said the findings of the report show that a large proportion of the country – nearly 80% – remains susceptible to the virus.(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

One in 5 Indians exposed to coronavirus, says sero survey

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:52 AM IST
A serological test is to detect whether a person has antibodies to the Sars-Cov-2, which would indicate a past infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district of Haryana. (Reuters file photo)
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Delhi Police says DTC has always provided buses for deployment

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:18 AM IST
The farmer groups also announced that none of the protesters would enter the national capital during the ‘chakka jam’- which is a three-hour nationwide highway blockade set to take place tomorrow. “
READ FULL STORY
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra festival, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Siddharaj Solanki / HT Photo)
india news

Mamata Banerjee's attempt to stall rath yatras cowardly: BJP leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:21 AM IST
"Creating obstacles for the five Parivartan Yatras which are scheduled to be flagged off by BJP senior leaders from February 6 in West Bengal is an act of cowardice. This indicates that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has lost her grip over the state and fear losing the throne," BJP leader N V Subhash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
According to Jilani, at least 23 students were inside the school when the incident took place but no casualties were reported.(Karn Singh/ HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Fire breaks out in Hyderabad school, no casualties reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:47 AM IST
"About 23 to 25 school children of Classes 9 and 10 were on the second floor of the same building and the fire accident took place on the Ground floor. They somehow managed to escape from the incident," Syed Abdul Khader Jilani, Inspector of Police, Chatrinaka Police Station said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait to address 2nd farmers’ mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Dadri on Feb 7

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:54 AM IST
Experts said that Tikait’s decision to address mahapanchayats in areas dominated by the Jat community will send a signal to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-JJP alliance in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the centenary celebrations of the historic Chauri Chaura incident, via video conferencing in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Govt has empowered farmers: Modi

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:41 AM IST
In addition, Modi noted that the Centre had allocated 40,000 crore for the development of rural infrastructure in the budget for financial year 2021-22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille. (AFP)
The logo of the the American online social media and social networking service, Facebook and Twitter on a computer screen in Lille. (AFP)
india news

Facebook, Twitter: Platforms or media companies?

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The companies, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and others, base their characterisation as technology platforms on two main pillars: that the content they host is not generated by them, and that code – not human intervention – determines how it is displayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India,(Reuters)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India,(Reuters)
india news

Will not enter Delhi, say farmers as police prepare for chakka jam

By karn pratap singh, Fareeha Iftikhar, Anvit Srivastava, Neeraj Mohan, New Delhi, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:29 AM IST
Home minister Amit Shah met NSA Ajit Doval to review the security situation in Delhi ahead of the farmers’ highway blockade on Feb 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav web show stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav web show stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
india news

Tandav case: Amazon official gets HC relief

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The high court reserved order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, but said that no coercive action can be taken against her till the pronouncement of an order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deletion occurs when the virus replicates and because the coronavirus has a faulty biological “proofreader”, the deletions are not caught.(Pixabay)
The deletion occurs when the virus replicates and because the coronavirus has a faulty biological “proofreader”, the deletions are not caught.(Pixabay)
india news

Study decodes how Sars-Cov-2 mutates, escapes antibodies

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:15 AM IST
The study was carried out by looking at the case of an immunocompromised patient, who had a recurrent infection for 74 days before ultimately succumbing to the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chairman of the 15th FC, NK Singh says that the population reflects the need; the weight given to geographical area represents the need; the income distance criterion, namely the per capita income, represents the equity part.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)
The chairman of the 15th FC, NK Singh says that the population reflects the need; the weight given to geographical area represents the need; the income distance criterion, namely the per capita income, represents the equity part.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)
india news

HT Interview: We’ve sought to address needs, efficiency, equity, says NK Singh

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, NK Singh, spoke to Zia Haq about the final report of the Commission for 2021-26 which has now been made public. Edited excerpts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Perarivalan was among seven persons convicted by a Special TADA court for being part of the conspiracy to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.(HT archives)
Perarivalan was among seven persons convicted by a Special TADA court for being part of the conspiracy to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.(HT archives)
india news

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: President to take call on convict’s plea, says govt

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Perarivalan’s mercy petition was pending with the Tamil Nadu governor since December 30, 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People visit Jayalalithaa memorial after it was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, (PTI)
People visit Jayalalithaa memorial after it was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, (PTI)
india news

Personality cult not great for republic: High Court on Jaya memorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:56 AM IST
From Mahatma Gandhi to William Shakespeare and Winston Churchilll, famous personalities from history were drawn into the virtual courtroom of chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A native of Allahabad in UP, Veeru Bhai, 53, has been wheeling about Delhi’s streets with his fruity offerings for decades. In fact, this cart is an important part of his biography.(HT Photo)
A native of Allahabad in UP, Veeru Bhai, 53, has been wheeling about Delhi’s streets with his fruity offerings for decades. In fact, this cart is an important part of his biography.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhiwale: Thela, as his biography

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Glimpsing into Veeru Bhai’s work life
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP