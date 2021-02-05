India’s 7-day average of daily Covid-19 tally falls below 13,000
India’s seven-day average of the daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases went below 13,000 on Thursday, which has been the lowest since the last eight months when 12,881 infections were added on June 18. The average came out to be 12,712,857.
On Thursday, 12,899 new Covid-19 cases and 107 related deaths were recorded which pushed the overall tally to nearly 10.8 million. The active cases further dropped below the 156,000 mark while more than 10.48 million people have recovered till now. On February 2 (Tuesday), only 8,635 cases of the coronavirus disease were seen - the lowest in more than eight months - and the 94 fatalities had been the lowest in nearly nine months.
The Union health ministry had said on Thursday that two states of Kerala and Maharashtra added 70 per cent of the country’s total active cases. During the ministry’s press briefing, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan pointed out that 47 districts did not report any new coronavirus cases in the last three weeks, while 251 districts did not see any deaths during the same period.
This downward trend of the outbreak in India comes after the country was in its worst shape in September. The daily cases were between a range of 75,000 to more than 90,000. More than one million cases were added in the first two weeks of September, which had been the highest globally.
Even though the situation has been improving since October last year, Bhushan said that the global Covid-19 situation is still worrisome adding that some countries have witnessed multiple peaks. “In India, cases are declining. But this indicates that we still have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” he added.
Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) nationwide sero-survey, at least one in every five Indians had been exposed to Covid-19 with experts adding that a larger proportion still remains susceptible to the infection.
