Mumbai: Oshiwara police arrests two rape accused

Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested two accused in two separate cases of rape which were registered in November and September last year. The two accused, who were absconding, were arrested from their respective villages in Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the police, in the first case registered in September 2020, a 12-year-old girl was raped by her brother’s 27-year-old friend. The accused, Akram Ali Khan, was absconding since then. He fled from Mumbai after the incident and switched off his mobile phone.

In the second case registered in November last year, a 21-year-old woman was raped by a 20-year-old man after the accused promised to marry her.

Sub-inspector Javed Karadkar of Oshiwara police station said they had been tracking both the rape accused since last year, but could not find them. On Friday, the police officers investigating the cases found that both the accused had switched on their phones briefly after which they were tracked down. “We traced their locations and tracked the accused by their mobile tower locations, Khan was traced in Haryana and Gulam was traced in his village in Rajasthan,” said Karadkar.

On Sunday, two police teams left for Haryana and Rajasthan and arrested the two on charges of rape. “Both the accused are being brought to Mumbai and will be presented before the court,” added Karadkar.