For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Oshiwara police arrests two rape accused

The two accused, who were absconding, were arrested from their respective villages in Haryana and Rajasthan.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST

Oshiwara police on Sunday arrested two accused in two separate cases of rape which were registered in November and September last year. The two accused, who were absconding, were arrested from their respective villages in Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to the police, in the first case registered in September 2020, a 12-year-old girl was raped by her brother’s 27-year-old friend. The accused, Akram Ali Khan, was absconding since then. He fled from Mumbai after the incident and switched off his mobile phone.

In the second case registered in November last year, a 21-year-old woman was raped by a 20-year-old man after the accused promised to marry her.

Sub-inspector Javed Karadkar of Oshiwara police station said they had been tracking both the rape accused since last year, but could not find them. On Friday, the police officers investigating the cases found that both the accused had switched on their phones briefly after which they were tracked down. “We traced their locations and tracked the accused by their mobile tower locations, Khan was traced in Haryana and Gulam was traced in his village in Rajasthan,” said Karadkar.

On Sunday, two police teams left for Haryana and Rajasthan and arrested the two on charges of rape. “Both the accused are being brought to Mumbai and will be presented before the court,” added Karadkar.

People celebrate the gram panchayat election results in Bhiwand, on Monday, January 18, 2021. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra gram panchayat polls: BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, NCP claim victory

By Surendra P Gangan and Pradip Kumar Maitra, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:44 AM IST
Amid claims of victory by all four key parties in Maharashtra, partners in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress – won 58% of the 12,711 gram panchayats that went to polls on January 15
As per data shared by the education department, 50 students scoring 90% and above were admitted in the first phase that concluded last week. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Over 800 students with 80% and above secure FYJC seats after five admission rounds

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:39 AM IST
More than 800 students who secured 80% and above in their SSC board (Class 10) exams in 2020 secured admissions to junior colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) under the ongoing first-come, first0served (FCFS) rounds
State industry minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday rejected the company’s closure application. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra govt rejects General Motors’ plea to close Talegaon plant

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:35 AM IST
The employees’ union had contended that the Talegaon plant was sold by the company to Great Wall Motors (GWM), a Chinese auto giant, but a closure application was filed with the state government to get rid of the employees working at the plant
Metro-4 work at Ghodbunder Road in Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai Metro-4 coaches: Bombardier lowest bidder, Chinese manufacturer ‘non-responsive’

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Canadian company Bombardier has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing 234 coaches for the Metro-4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavli) and its extension line 4A (Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh)
Kangana Ranaut had filed a petition seeking quashing of a sedition case filed against her and her sister by Bandra Police on an order by the magistrate. (ANI)
mumbai news

Application seeking action for contempt against Kangana Ranaut filed in Bombay HC

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:28 AM IST
An interim application has been filed in the Bombay high court (HC), seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Kangana Ranaut for lowering the dignity of the court by tweeting and posting a video of her visit to Bandra police station on January 8
On January 15, the university’s Fort campus witnessed high-power drama as Ramdas Atram was not allowed to take his post by vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Senate member files petition against new University of Mumbai registrar

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Days after the new registrar took charge at the University of Mumbai (MU) amidst protests from several university officials including the vice-chancellor, a senate member on Monday moved the Bombay high court (HC) against the government appointment
A health worker takes a selfie while receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. (HT File Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body to restart vaccination drive from Tuesday

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:24 AM IST
While the civic body claimed the application is now functional and they are undertaking tests by sending text messages to vaccine beneficiaries, it plans to conduct the vaccination drive only four days a week — Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
(Representative image) The demolition drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb emissions from Kalbadevi processing unit chimneys. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

BMC demolishes chimneys of Kalbadevi gold processing units after complaints of pollution

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Around 40 chimneys at gold processing units in Kalbadevi have been demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the past month following complaints of pollution from residents in the area
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai EOW registers FIR against Telugu channel for causing loss to actor-producer

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered a first information report (FIR) against a Telugu broadcaster following a complaint lodged by actor-producer Deepti Bhatnagar alleging violation of her copyrights by illegally broadcasting her show Yatra.
The state has set a target of inoculating around 28,500 health workers in a day (four days a week) at 258 centres across the state, officials said.
mumbai news

Maharashtra vaccine drive to resume today at 258 centres

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:31 AM IST
The announcement was made after the CM reviewed the preparations for the drive at a meeting held with state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, CM’s principal adviser Ajoy Mehta, principal secretary to public health minister Dr Pradeep Vyas and other officials on Monday.
A medic administers a dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Two mild cases of AEFI reported in Mumbai after Covid-19 vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Two mild adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) have been reported in Mumbai after taking Covishield vaccine on Saturday, first day of the nationwide mass inoculation programme. Both the healthcare workers have been kept under observation in hospitals. As per doctors, they are stable and will soon be discharged.
The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on January 6 formed a nine-member committee under state chief secretary Sanjay Kumar to look at alternate plots for building the car shed for Metro-3 and Metro-6. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra government-appointed panel appointed to suggest alternate Metro car shed visits Aarey and Kanjurmarg

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government to take a call on the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) car shed, on Monday visited the Aarey and Kanjurmarg plots to look at the proposed sites
Aaditya Thackeray proposed the cycle track and has asked the civic administration to check the feasibility of this project. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body plans 5-km cycle track between Mahim fort and Bandra fort

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:11 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to construct a cycle track along the beach between Mahim and Bandra forts, spanning 5km
The increase in fuel prices is due to an increase in the cost of crude oil throughout last week. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Petrol rises to 91.56/L, diesel to 81.87 as fuel prices continue to soar in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Fuel prices in Mumbai reached an all-time high on Monday
