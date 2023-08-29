News / Cities / Mumbai News / BMC-run swimming pools in Andheri open from Tuesday, week ahead of schedule

BMC-run swimming pools in Andheri open from Tuesday, week ahead of schedule

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 29, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The two BMC-run swimming pools at Shahjiraje Bhosle Sports Complex in Andheri will open a week earlier than scheduled due to completed maintenance work.

Mumbai: One week ahead of schedule, the two BMC-run swimming pools at the Shahjiraje Bhosle Sports Complex in Andheri will open on Tuesday. The pools have been shut since July 26 and August 8 respectively, and were due to open on September 5.

HT Image
HT Image

However, due to work being completed on the water purification system, balancing tank, and other engineering works, they are now being opened to members a week earlier than planned. The membership will be extended for the duration the pools are closed. The Brihanmumbai Institute of Sports and Fine Arts runs the sports facility and other BMC-run swimming pools and takes care of the regular maintenance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out