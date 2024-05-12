Mumbai’s cosmopolitan character at stake; BJP clueless: Tharoor

Mumbai: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that BJP could not understand the cosmopolitanism of Mumbai and this is at stake now. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said the words PM Modi was using in public could not be used even in closed groups (HT PHOTO)

Speaking at the state Congress headquarters in Mumbai on Sunday, Tharoor said that he had spent some nine years in Mumbai and knew the city. “I hope voters will come forward to defend their own essential character and work with us for a better India,” he said.

Tharoor, who is on a visit to Mumbai, campaigned for Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad who is contesting from Mumbai North Central. He called on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree in Bandra East.

Tharoor said that the BJP has no respect for allies. He said, “Coalition government is nothing to worry about in India. The track record shows economic growth is better [in coalition governments] than single-party government.”

Tharoor said that PM Narendra Modi feels that he is losing and is trying to make leaders from parties the BJP had broken to switch sides. Tharoor parried questions on Maharashtra leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar claiming that IPS officer Hemant Karkare who died in 26/11 terror attacks was killed by a police officer linked to the RSS.

He said that this Lok Sabha election is not an ordinary election but a struggle to keep India’s soul safe. The BJP has endangered democracy and the Constitution and is openly undermining diversity. There have been three phases of voting and, not only in South India, but in all the states, the atmosphere seems to have changed, he said.

Tharoor further said that regardless of caste, religion, language and region, the Constitution has made it clear that we are all citizens of India. But the BJP does not think so. The BJP has intertwined religion and citizenship. “We cannot use the words that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using in public even in a closed group. It is disgraceful and is not appropriate for the country and its politics. In view of BJP’s politics, all like-minded parties have joined together and are participating in this battle. After June 4, a government will come that will truly think about the welfare of all castes and religions and take everyone along,” he said.

In Maharashtra, the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP) are coordinating with each other well and campaigning for each other. Although the BJP has split the Shiv Sena and the NCP, the ground cadre are still with the original party. Shashi Tharoor also said that the type of coordination between the parties in the MVA-INDIA alliance is not seen in the NDA and its allies.

Anis Ahmed Idrisi, general secretary of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, joined the Congress in Tharoor’s presence.