Mumbai's dip in Covid graph continues with 5,956 new cases, total tally past 10L-mark

Mumbai on Monday continued to register steady decline in its fresh Covid-19 tally with 5,956 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s financial capital had recorded 7,895 cases a day ago.

With this, the active case count now stood at 50,757, while the cumulative tally crossed the 10 lakh-mark at 10,05,818.

With 12 patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative toll was pushed to 16,469.

According to the latest data shared by the health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 47,574 samples were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours.

With 15,551 patients being declared cured or discharged, the total number of recoveries now stood at 9,35,934. The current recovery rate in the Maharashtra capital stood at 93 per cent.

Last week, HT had reported last Tuesday that Mumbai -- one of the earliest hot spot centres in the country’s Omicron wave -- has started showing early signs of decline in cases as well as positivity rate.

