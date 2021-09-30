Mumbai's ex-top cop in Russia? Maha home minister says lookout circular issued

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday said the state government or the investigative agencies are not aware of the whereabouts of former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who is accused in an alleged money laundering case.

Speaking to the media on rumours that the former top cop has fled to Russia, Patil said a lookout circular has been issued after Singh failed to report before the investigative authorities despite multiple notices served to him, and the government is looking for him.

“Along with the Union home ministry, we're also searching for his (Param Bir Singh) whereabouts. I've heard something like that but as a government officer, he can't go abroad without government clearance,” the Maharashtra home minister.

“We've issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) and if he went away, then it is not good,” Patil added.

Singh is wanted in an investigation into an allegation of corruption that he levelled against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, in which the former Mumbai Police claimed that the minister was involved in an extortion racket and asked police officials to collect money from bars and restaurant owners. He also named disgraced encounter specialist Sachin Waze in his complaint.

Deshmukh resigned in April after the Bombay high court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out a preliminary enquiry.

Earlier this month, a probe panel led by retired Bombay high court judge Justice Kailas Uttamchand Chandiwal issued a bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh after he failed to appear before the investigative authorities.

The state government had formed the single-member commission to probe the allegations levelled by Singh. But, the former top cop moved the Bombay high court in August requesting it to disband the Chandiwal commission on the grounds that the issues referred to the commission were already adjudicated on by the Bombay HC and the Supreme Court and thus there was no need for the Chandiwal probe.

Last week, the Bombay high court dismissed a petition filed by Singh for quashing the two preliminary inquiries against him by the state government.

The Mumbai Police had in June lodged four FIRs against the former commissioner over alleged charges of extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy after a builder complained against him.