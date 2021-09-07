Lookout notice against ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh over corruption case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, who has skipped at least five summons issued by the agency in connection with a money laundering probe against him, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

The circular, people said, was issued in April this year to prevent Deshmukh from leaving India.

In April this year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against Deshmukh to probe allegations that he misused his position, and collected ₹4.7 crore from Mumbai’s bars for their “smooth functioning” through an assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze. Vaze is in jail for his alleged role in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. On the basis of the CBI case, the ED launched a probe against the Nationalist Congress Party leader and issued a LOC against him, said the people. Deshmukh had in the past termed the allegations against him false.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has refused to extend the CBI custody of Deshmukh’s lawyer, Anand Daga, and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari in a graft case.