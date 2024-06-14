MU’s first merit list out, high cutoffs in professional courses

Mumbai: Colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai (MU) released their first general merit list for degree admissions on Thursday, revealing high cutoff percentages, particularly in professional courses, while cutoffs for traditional courses either remained the same or recorded a marginal dip HT Image

The high cutoffs indicate increased competition among students vying for seats at prestigious colleges. This marks the first batch to secure admission to MU’s four-year degree course.

St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, set the cut-off at 91.83% for Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses this year, slightly lower than last year’s 92.17% for state board students, while the cut-off for the other board students is 97.83% (see box).

Meanwhile, RA Podar College, Matunga, published a list of 57 eligible students of the general category who are between the percentage of 98.50 to 94 for B.Com courses. The cutoff for the self-financed and professional courses like BCom in banking and finance (BAF) and BCom in banking and insurance (BBI) saw an increase in cut-off compared to last year. Three students who secured 100% in the class 12 examination secured their admission to Ramnarain Ruia College in the arts stream.

Although Churchgate-based HR College, affiliated with HSNC University, has experienced the same cut-off for B.Com for both years, that is 96%, the cut-offs for professional courses such as BAF, BFM, and BBI remain like those of the previous year.

Commerce and allied courses continue to attract greater popularity. Minu Madlani, Principal, KPB Hinduja College of Commerce and Economics, said, “The increase in the cut-offs for professional courses such as BAF, BBI, and FYBAMMC can be attributed to a growing student preference for advanced professional programs. These courses offer the latest curriculum aligned with industry demands, providing students with a competitive edge in the job market. Additionally, students are willing to invest more in their education to gain expertise in these cutting-edge fields. The heightened interest and demand for these professional courses have naturally led to an increase in their cut-offs.”