Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) will offer art and music therapy to patients at its upcoming ayurvedic cancer hospital – the country’s first such – in Khopoli. The 100-bed hospital and research centre, likely to be completed by March 2026, will also encourage creative activities such as painting, drawing, and crafting in a bid to accelerate healing, uplift patient spirits, and redefine recovery beyond conventional treatment. Music, art therapy to debut at TMH’s ayurvedic cancer hospital

“Cancer often leads to long-term side effects and recurrence, so our core goal is to fortify post-treatment immunity,” Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, head and neck cancer surgeon at TMH, told Hindustan Times. “At the new Khopoli hospital, we aim to explore medicinal plant-based compounds and herbal aids to complement existing cancer treatments.”

Globally, art and music therapy are being increasingly recognised as effective tools for improving cancer care outcomes. For instance, a study on 73 hematologic cancer inpatients in New York showed that bedside art observation—especially when accompanied with guided discussion—significantly lowered anxiety levels. Participants who participated in guided art sessions reported a mean anxiety score of 8.92, compared to 12.1 among those who did not participate. Many patients also reported reduced boredom (79.6%), lower anxiety (46.9%), and alleviated depression (24.5%).

“Music therapy is a powerful complementary tool in cancer care,” said Dr Chaturvedi. “Clinically, it helps reduce cortisol levels, regulate heart rate, and improve sleep. Structured music sessions can boost immune response, enhance pain tolerance, and provide emotional release.” These factors significantly contribute to faster healing and better quality of life, he added.

Alongside music therapy, creative activities such as painting, drawing, and crafting will also be encouraged at the upcoming ayurvedic cancer hospital in Khopoli. These art forms are known to provide patients a sense of accomplishment, stimulate cognitive functions, and provide an important non-verbal outlet for expressing emotions, trauma, and hope.

The World Economic Forum has also acknowledged the growing use of non-pharmacological interventions such as art, music, and animal-assisted therapy to support patient recovery.

TMH’s creative therapies are part of the ImPaCCT Foundation programme, which focuses on holistic development of children with cancer. The hospital has already witnessed the positive impact of such therapies, particularly among paediatric patients. In 2023, the hospital introduced dog therapy sessions for children undergoing cancer treatment. Accordingly, a trained therapy dog, Sufi, visits the paediatric OPD twice a week, bringing smiles and emotional comfort to young patients.

“Children with cancer often experience depression, which adversely affects recovery,” said Dr Shripad Banavali, director of academics at TMH. “Dog therapy has helped uplift children’s moods, improved their clinical outcomes, and reduced dropout rates. When patients are happy, their bodies release dopamine and serotonin, which promote healing.”