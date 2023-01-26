Musician Neeraj Shridhar, family escape Lokhandwala fire

Mumbai: Musician Neeraj Shridhar of Bombay Vikings fame who is also a resident of the building was in his soundproof studio on the first floor of the society around 1.30am, waiting for a friend who was to collaborate on a song with him.

His stupor was broken by the crackling noises from his speakers and monitors. He shut the system down and went out to get some water. The friend who was to meet him called and told him that the building was on fire. “I rushed to wake up my 16-year-old son and asked him to wake his mother up. We shut all the electric appliances before rushing downstairs,” Shridhar said.

Once downstairs, he noticed two things – the commotion and at the same time, the warmth of Mumbaikars. Even before the fire brigade, the policemen who arrived at the scene were using megaphones and instructing people to calmly evacuate the building. “Even after the fire brigade trucks came in, people from the neighbouring buildings brought us water, food and jackets. One woman was asking if anyone would like some tea, another said her house was open for anyone who needed it,” he shared.

Fortunately, all the houses are safe. However, the electricity connection to the building has been cut off. The residents have been told to take up alternate accommodation and come back three days later to collect any stuff they might want from their houses.