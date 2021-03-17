MVA distances itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze

IND USA
Pawar as well as his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made it publicly clear on Tuesday. Vaze was also suspended by the Mumbai Police on Monday following the arrest.
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:42 AM IST

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Tuesday — comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress —distanced itself from controversial police officer Sachin Vaze who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of explosives from an SUV parked near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said officers who misused their powers must face the music. In contrast to the stance taken by Sena earlier, the NCP wants the government to maintain its distance from the officer. Pawar as well as his nephew and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made it publicly clear on Tuesday. Vaze was also suspended by the Mumbai Police on Monday following the arrest.

Senior Pawar also sought to justify the probe by the NIA into the case and said the state government should cooperate with the central agency. Ajit Pawar said that the state would not shield anyone and the guilty, whoever it is, would be punished. He made the government’s stand public after a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior ministers of the ruling coalition.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and urban development minister Eknath Shinde, too, said they have not shielded Vaze and do not intend to do it even in future. State Congress president Nana Patole said no one is shielding Vaze, but they are opposing the attempts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “ to defame the Maharashtra and Mumbai police.”

The day saw hectic activities and parleys over the controversy that has dented the image of the MVA government. “The MVA government handled the case very well. This is the reason all (culprits) were exposed. The one (Anil Deshmukh) having the responsibility of the home department has done a good job. Those involved in wrongdoing were located and exposed and proved that stern action can be taken,” Pawar told reporters in Delhi.

“Action in the case was started by the Mumbai Police, then NIA requested for transfer of the case and it was done without any hesitation… I don’t believe there is any impact on the government because of a sub-inspector,” he added.

Justifying the NIA probe, the veteran leader said, “There is no difference of opinion within the MVA government over action by NIA against those who have misused their position… It is the responsibility of all of us to cooperate with the national agency if it is investigating a case.”

Here again Pawar took a different stand from Sena as the party has been opposing NIA’s taking over the Antilia bomb scare case.

Thackeray held a meeting of senior ministers from all the three ruling parties on Tuesday morning at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister in south Mumbai. Ajit Pawar, home minister Anil Deshmukh, water resources minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil, revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, transport minister Anil Parab and Shinde were present.

Deshmukh briefed the issue in the meeting and it was decided that the government’s stand should be made clear that they have never defended Vaze and whoever is guilty will be punished, said an MVA insider.

The change in the MVA stand is being seen as an attempt to control the damage done over the past week in the case that has dented the government’s image.

State Congress chief Nana Patole and Thorat also met the chief minister to discuss the matter. Later, in the evening, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Pawar and his Delhi residence. The meeting took place for more than half an hour. Raut later clarified that Pawar is not upset over the handling of the case.

“I didn’t find him (Sharad Pawar) upset. He only takes information, brainstorm and makes decisions. Everything is alright. Why do you think there is any trouble in the Maharashtra government?, Raut said.

The statement assumed significance as the NCP supremo was believably not happy with the way the Vaze case was handled by the MVA government and lack of efforts put in to control the damage. He had expressed his displeasure over an attempt made by the chief minister and home department to shield a controversial police officer even though there were indications that he could be involved in some way. He had met the chief minister on Monday.

“Since the beginning the government took a stand that the investigation should be completed and the guilty will have to face the consequences. No one is going to be shielded and there is no reason to take any such step. I want to make it clear as the deputy chief minister,”Ajit Pawar told reporters.

“The law and order of Maharashtra has to be the best. Whoever is found guilty will have to face action, irrespective of the party he belongs to. If there is a mistake then action will be initiated… The chief minister and we all are of the same opinion… No interference was made in the ongoing investigation,” he added.

“The MVA government took action in the case without any delay and Vaze was removed as soon as his name appeared in the case. The case was also transferred to the anti-terrorism squad (ATS) immediately. NIA came in picture because of explosives found in the car… Now both the investigation agencies — NIA and ATS — are probing the case at their own level,” the deputy chief minister clarified further.

“MVA’s stand is clear, no one tried to shield Vaze and the truth will come out by the end of the probe,” Shinde told reporters in Delhi. He also stated the central agencies will start losing credibility if they continue to take over different cases in non-BJP ruled states. “NIA should investigate matters that come under their jurisdiction, but if Central agencies such as NIA, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) will continue taking over all the cases in the states then definitely they will lose their credibility,” he said.

Patole said they have not taken a stand to shield Vaze. “But the way BJP is portraying Mumbai and Maharashtra police as villains, we are against that. We are not concerned about Vaze, whoever is guilty should face action. The Congress will not tolerate targeting the police,” he said after meeting the chief minister.

There is a buzz that the home minister may be shunted out in due process of reshuffle of the cabinet in the near future. The MVA may also transfer Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh, holding him responsible for the controversy.

