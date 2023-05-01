MVA to hold third joint rally this year in BKC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold its third joint rally – ‘Vajramooth’ (iron fist) – this year in Phataka ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Monday – Maharashtra Foundation Day. Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad are working to put up a show of strength of MVA through this rally. HT Image

The first joint rally of MVA was held in Aurangabad on April 2 and the second rally was held in Nagpur on April 16. Leaders from all three parties are confident of massive turnout for the rally which will be the biggest show of strength of MVA ahead of BMC polls.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray requested NCP chief Sharad Pawar to attend the May 1 MVA rally in Mumbai and address it as the chief speaker. But no formal decision is announced regarding the speech.