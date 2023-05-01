Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MVA to hold third joint rally this year in BKC

MVA to hold third joint rally this year in BKC

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2023 12:53 AM IST

The first joint rally of MVA was held in Aurangabad on April 2 and the second rally was held in Nagpur on April 16. Leaders from all three parties are confident of massive turnout for the rally which will be the biggest show of strength of MVA ahead of BMC polls

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will hold its third joint rally – ‘Vajramooth’ (iron fist) – this year in Phataka ground, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Monday – Maharashtra Foundation Day. Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad are working to put up a show of strength of MVA through this rally.

Earlier this month, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray requested NCP chief Sharad Pawar to attend the May 1 MVA rally in Mumbai and address it as the chief speaker. But no formal decision is announced regarding the speech.

