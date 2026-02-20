Naik vs Shinde: Transport panel election turns into power battle

Navi Mumbai: Barely weeks after a bruising civic election battle, the rivalry between forest minister Ganesh Naik’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena has erupted once again in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), converting a statutory transport committee election to be held on Friday into a direct contest for political supremacy in the satellite city. Navi Mumbai, India - April 29, 2019:Special story BJP leader Ganesh Naik in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

At stake is the appointment of 12 party-nominated members to the powerful transport committee, which oversees the civic transport body, operational contracts, routes and key financial decisions.

The flashpoint emerged after the civic administration circulated the February 20 general body agenda stating that if voting became necessary, elections would be conducted through a show-of-hands system.

The Shiv Sena objected immediately, arguing that the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act mandates committee formation through proportional representation reflecting party strength in the House.

Sena leaders alleged the proposed method would allow the BJP, which commands a comfortable numerical advantage, to capture all 12 seats.

“This method is completely against the law,” said Shiv Sena group leader Manoj Haldankar, who has complained to the Konkan divisional commissioner and NMMC commissioner. “If the administration proceeds with this illegal process, we will approach the court, seek a stay and demand dissolution of the committee.”

Senior Sena functionaries also pointed out that earlier communication issued by the municipal secretary had referenced proportional representation norms, alleging that the agenda contradicts established procedure and raises questions about administrative neutrality.

The BJP, however, has shown little inclination to dilute its strategy. Backed by 66 corporators, including independent support, against the Sena’s 42 members, the Naik-led party has moved swiftly after installing Sujata Patil as mayor and Dashrath Bhagat as deputy mayor unopposed.

In a carefully orchestrated show of strength, the BJP fielded candidates for all 12 transport committee positions. Nominations were filed in the presence of mayor Patil, deputy mayor Bhagat, former MP Sanjeev Naik, and BJP group leader and former mayor Sagar Naik.

Commenting on the party fielding candidates for all seats, Sanjeev Naik said, “The forms have been filed as per party instructions based on those who had applied for it. There will be time for withdrawals during the general body meeting. The party leadership will take a call on whether any nominations have to be withdrawn.”

BJP leaders privately dismissed the Shiv Sena’s objections as political resistance following its reduced numerical strength, arguing that majority support must translate into committee representation.

Refusing to concede space, the Shiv Sena mobilised workers in large numbers while filing nominations for eight candidates. Party insiders said the Shinde camp has consciously attempted to project organisational renewal by selecting new faces rather than bringing defeated candidates back through nominated positions.

Even as tensions escalated over the transport committee, both parties quietly adhered to numerical strength while selecting 10 co-opted members. The BJP fielded six candidates, while the Shiv Sena nominated four, virtually ensuring their unopposed appointment.

The temporary understanding prevented administrative deadlock, but failed to cool political tempers inside the civic headquarters.