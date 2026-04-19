PUNE/NASHIK: The Nashik district administration organised a workshop on women’s safety at the workplace on Saturday, with officials stressing awareness of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (PoSH), and mechanisms for addressing complaints under the law. Nashik district admin holds workshop on women’s safety, stresses PoSH compliance

Shobha Pawar, member of the Juvenile Justice Board, called upon all companies to constitute Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), a requirement under the PoSH Act, and ensure their effective functioning. “Managements must make all employees, including men, aware of these committees so they can approach them to register and redress complaints,” she said.

The workshop was organised by the Nashik district collectorate in association with the district women and child welfare department. Pawar also urged women employees to be aware of their rights at the workplace.

Officials said such workshops are conducted every month, and Saturday’s session was held against the backdrop of the recent incident at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik. A detailed discussion was held on the provisions of the PoSH Act, its objectives, and implementation.

Participants emphasised that ensuring safety at the workplace is a shared responsibility of both management and employees. Some suggested the need for focused awareness drives in small- and medium-scale industries in Nashik, along with better coordination among the industries, labour, and women and child welfare departments for stricter enforcement of the Act.

Ashish Nahar, president of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers’ Association (NIMA), said, “Such workshops should be organised more frequently so that both management and employees benefit and workplaces across industries become safer,” he said.

Amar Thakare, president of the Nashik Information Technology Association, suggested that all companies educate fresh recruits about all provisions of the PoSH Act during the on-boarding process. “In case of allegations relating to workplace harassment, the aggrieved must back up their accusations with evidence,” he said.