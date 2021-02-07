IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
mumbai news

Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops

Days after a leading seaman of the Indian Navy, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, died after being burnt by kidnappers, investigation has revealed that he had taken 8 lakh as personal loan and 5
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:00 PM IST

Days after a leading seaman of the Indian Navy, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, died after being burnt by kidnappers, investigation has revealed that he had taken 8 lakh as personal loan and 5.75 lakh loan from his colleague, allegedly to invest in stocks and shared. He also had three mobile phones, one of which was exclusively used for stocks and shares transaction. His family members were unaware of the third phone.

Dube had also taken 9 lakh as loan from his in-laws to invest, said Dattatray Shinde, superintendent of police (SP), Palghar on Sunday. “We still do not know the motive behind the murder. We have formed 10 teams to probe the matter,” he said.

The colleague, who gave Dube the money, was allegedly asking him to return the money, following which Dube said he would pay back the amount through a cheque or online transaction.

Dube, who was on leave, was allegedly went to Chennai on January 31 where he was kidnapped. He was then allegedly held captive for three days, following which he was brought to Gholwad in Palghar by three unidentified men. The three accused then poured petrol on him and set him on fire in Vaiji-Vejalpada jungle for refusing to give 10 lakh ransom. Locals found him in a burnt state, and admitted to a hospital. He died on Friday night while undergoing treatment at INS Aswini of the Indian Navy.

His father Mithilesh, however, has claimed that did not receive any calls for ransom.

In addition, bank account details of the victim revealed that he had only 392 in his two bank accounts. The money from the accounts were transferred to a share trading firm, said Shinde.

Sources said that Dube had received 13 calls from a certain number asking him when he will fly to Chennai. He had also withdrawn 5,000 from an ATM in Chennai, and we are examining the CCTV footage from the spot to get some clues, said Shinde.

Dube left Ranchi and reached Hyderabad by a night flight and then took another late night flight to reach Chennai airport from where he was kidnapped and eventually burnt alive in Gholwad jungles on Friday.

According to Shinde, the victim was burnt alive atop a hill in the jungle. After suffering 90% burns, Dube climbed down the hill and sat on the roadside when he was spotted by locals in a charred state.

Dube joined the Indian Navy in 2013 and was first posted at INS Chilika, Orissa and then transferred to Mumbai, and since 2019 was posted at INS Agrani, Coimbatore.

“We are investigating all possible angles including whether the victim had self-staged the kidnapping and sought 10 lakh ransom so as to clear the financial mess and creditors,” said Shinde.

“We have registered case under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 364 (kidnapping for ransom), 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act against unknown persons and are investigating further. The body has been sent for post mortem,” said a police officer, adding that they were also probing as to why the victim was brought to Gholwad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Create a contingency fund that will help you survive for at least four months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Create a contingency fund that will help you survive for at least four months. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Personal Finance: Financial planning for an emergency

By Abeer Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:18 AM IST
If there is one thing that the pandemic shown, it is that we cannot assume that we are immune to emergencies. Here’s how you can avoid a crisis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:38 PM IST
The representation of students belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories in the PhD programmes of premier science institutions remains poor, according to data released by the ministry of education (MoE) in Rajya Sabha, on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai University
Mumbai University
mumbai news

Call research, final-year students for physical class; online class for rest: Mumbai univ

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Days after the state minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that state universities and colleges can reopen starting February 15 with not more than 50% attendance on campus at any given time, the University of Mumbai (MU), on Friday, released a circular along with guidelines to be followed
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Sunday, the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
On Sunday, the Santacruz station of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai’s air quality improves on Sunday as temperatures rise

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Air quality improved significantly on Sunday as minimum temperatures in the city witnessed a marginal rise
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police registered a case on charges of robbery and arrested Hitendra Rathod on January 3. He is currently in police custody
Police registered a case on charges of robbery and arrested Hitendra Rathod on January 3. He is currently in police custody
mumbai news

50-year-old man arrested by Mumbai Police for robbing mother’s gold

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Mulund police arrested a man for allegedly threatening and robbing his 70-year-old mother of her gold ornaments and then advising her to file a fake police complaint claiming that two persons hypnotised her and stole her jewellery when she went out shopping
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petition was filed after Kala Rani Devendra was falsely implicated by Bhosari police station, Pune, on March 23, 2019, for possession of narcotics substances. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The petition was filed after Kala Rani Devendra was falsely implicated by Bhosari police station, Pune, on March 23, 2019, for possession of narcotics substances. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

68-year-old alleges police harassment, seeks Bombay HC intervention in ‘false’ drug case

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:24 PM IST
A senior citizen from Sion Koliwada has approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking constitution of a special team to investigate “false” allegations against her after she and her daughter were arrested by Pune’s Bhosari police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of a medical college, headed by party MP and former chief minister (CM) Narayan Rane, in Sindhudurg on Sunday. (ANI)
Union home minister Amit Shah at the inauguration of a medical college, headed by party MP and former chief minister (CM) Narayan Rane, in Sindhudurg on Sunday. (ANI)
mumbai news

Never promised sharing of CM’s post in Maharashtra to Shiv Sena, says Amit Shah

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of victimising cooperative institutions controlled by BJP leaders. He added that had Devendra Fadnavis acted in the same fashion, the Sena would have vanished by now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representational image) Mumbai Police busted an illegal petrol pump operating on a footpath at Dharavi and seized 13,550 litres of diesel stored in drums. (HT Photo)
(Representational image) Mumbai Police busted an illegal petrol pump operating on a footpath at Dharavi and seized 13,550 litres of diesel stored in drums. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

13,550 litres of illegal diesel seized by Mumbai Police, 1 held

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:15 PM IST
The economic offences wing (EOW) and crime branch control of the Mumbai Police on Sunday busted an illegal petrol pump operating on a footpath at Dharavi, and seized 13,550 litres of diesel stored in drums
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Hindustan Times)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena workers assault BJP leader in Pandharpur for criticising CM Uddhav Thackeray

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was allegedly beaten up by Shiv Sena workers on Saturday over his objectionable statements against chief minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT PHOTO)
(HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Allow schools to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams, urge principals

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:12 PM IST
City principals have requested the state government to allow schools to conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams at the school level in the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Sachin Sawant is set to meet state home minister Anil Deshmukh with the demand of the probe. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Congress leader Sachin Sawant is set to meet state home minister Anil Deshmukh with the demand of the probe. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Congress demands probe to check if celebrities were forced to tweet in Centre’s support

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress has demanded a probe by the police into the tweets posted by celebrities in response to the global criticism of the government’s handling of the farmers’ protest
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops
mumbai news

Naval sailor, who was burnt alive in Palghar forest, had taken loans, say cops

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Days after a leading seaman of the Indian Navy, Surajkumar Mithilesh Dube, 27, died after being burnt by kidnappers, investigation has revealed that he had taken 8 lakh as personal loan and 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Fungal infection on rise among those who recovered from Covid-19: Docs

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:56 PM IST
Mumbai Among the complications emerging in individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 is a rare black fungal infection – mucormycosis – which causes blindness, organ dysfunction, loss of body tissue and even death, if not treated in time, according to doctors, who are seeing a gradual surge in such cases across the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Soon, Mumbai civic body to inspect 13 shortlisted hospitals

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:48 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will start inspection of the 13 shortlisted private hospitals before granting final approval to innoculate the public with Covid-19 vaccines, on their premises in the third phase of the mass immunisation programme
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah alleged the alliance was made for the lust of power, and asserted that no promise was made before the 2019 Assembly polls about sharing of the chief minister's post in the state by the then allies BJP and Shiv Sena.(ANI File Photo)
Shah alleged the alliance was made for the lust of power, and asserted that no promise was made before the 2019 Assembly polls about sharing of the chief minister's post in the state by the then allies BJP and Shiv Sena.(ANI File Photo)
mumbai news

Amit Shah calls Maharashtra's MVA govt a 'three-wheel autorickshaw'

PTI, Kankavli, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:12 PM IST
He said during a cyclone in the state (last year), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not visit the affected Konkan region while Fadnavis visited the area thrice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP