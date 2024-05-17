Navi Mum civic body starts pulling down illegal billboards

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started taking down illegal billboards across the city following the May 13 incident when a giant 120x120 ft hoarding collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar, killing 16 people and injuring 74 others. Fifteen large illegal billboards were removed on Wednesday night, with at least 13 more expected to be brought down on Thursday night. Navi Mumbai, India - May 16, 2024:NMMC Encouragement Department demolition of unauthorized hoarding at in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The civic body has also ordered a structural audit of all legal billboards in the city, and is likely to levy fines and register police cases after issuing notices. The penalties will be imposed based on factors such as the hoarding size and demolition cost.

“The illegal hoardings have come up without a nod from the licence department, or the size is bigger than what is permitted. There are 40x40 ft hoardings when the permission was taken only for 20x20 ft hoardings,” said Rahul Gethe, deputy municipal commissioner (anti-encroachment), NMMC.

The civic body plans to organise these billboard removal drives, which start at 6 pm and last until 6 am, till all illegal hoardings in the city are brought down. On Wednesday evening, hoardings near Belapur railway station, Belapur fire station, Shiravane, Vashi Gaon, Sanpada railway station, the central road in Gavlidev area of MIDC, Airoli bus depot area and Digha were pulled down. On Thursday, the drive was conducted at Thane-Belapur road along Kopar Khairane and Nerul railway station, among other areas.

Gethe, who is leading the drive, said around 200 civic personnel including gas cutting and technical teams are involved in the work. “We have collected details of hoardings granted permission from the civic licence department and are acting accordingly. There are 201 legal hoardings in the city. Apart from them, all illegal hoardings will be issued notices and will be removed.”

NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde said he had ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. “Following the Ghatkopar incident, I held an emergency meeting with my officials and asked them to review the implementation of the audit order. I also asked them to take immediate action against illegal hoardings. I have also asked for a structural audit of hoardings in CIDCO, MIDC, railway, and Sion-Panvel highway jurisdiction. The structural audit of the legal ones will also confirm their status and suitable action will be taken if they are found to have defects,” he said.