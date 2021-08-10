Navi Mumbai: 15-year-old girl booked for killing mother over studies

Rabale police have registered a case against a 15-year-old girl for allegedly killing her 41-year-old mother at their residence in Sector 7, Airoli. The murder was committed on July 30.

The girl stayed with her mother (a home maker), father (an engineer) and six-year-old brother. The parents of the juvenile wanted her to become a doctor and had enrolled her for the NEET classes. On July 27, her father scolded her for playing on the phone following which she left the house and went to her uncle’s house nearby. The mother then went and called her back to which the daughter said that she was fed up of the harassment over studies and would go to police station to file a complaint against them. The mother then took the daughter directly to the police station, after which the police counselled them.

On July 30, at around 2.30pm, the mother started shouting at the girl over studies again. During the fight, the mother took out a knife to threaten the girl. “The girl thought that the mother was going to kill her and she pushed her following which the mother got a head injury as she hit the corner of a cot. The mother was semi-conscious and tried to grab a karate belt that was lying nearby. On seeing this, the girl grabbed the belt and strangulated the mother till she died,” an officer from Rabale police station said.

After making sure that she died, the girl used her mother’s phone and sent a WhatsApp message to her father and uncle saying ‘I tried everything I quit’. She then took the key of the latch from the outside of the door and inserted it from the inside and closed the door. The girl then called her father on phone and told that the mother was not opening the door. The father, who was at office, informed the uncle who went home and kicked open the door to find his sister lying dead on the bed with the karate belt around her neck.

“The police officials were doubtful about it being a suicide due to the way the body was lying. After interrogating all the family members, we suspected the girl. After we took her into confidence, she narrated what happened,” senior police inspector Yogesh Gawade said.

