Navi Mumbai civic body flags 501 dangerous buildings, 51 marked for immediate evacuation

NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has identified 501 buildings as structurally dangerous, following its annual safety survey for 2025–26. Of these, 51 buildings have been classified as ‘C-1’ — extremely dangerous and unfit for habitation — and must be vacated immediately. Navi Mumbai, India - May 21, 2022: NMMC declares these dilapidated buildings as dangerous at Sector-10, Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The survey was conducted department-wise and the buildings have been marked unsafe under section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. The number of dangerous buildings has dropped from last year’s count of 527, a decline officials attribute to redevelopment initiatives.

In comparison, last year’s survey had flagged 62 buildings in the high-risk C-1 category, 113 in C-2A, 303 in C-2B and 49 in C-3.

The updated list has been uploaded to the NMMC website, with buildings in the ‘C-1’ category clearly marked in bold. The list also indicates whether the buildings are currently in residential use.

Municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde said that owners and occupants have been issued written notices, warning them against continued occupation of these unsafe structures. “The notices have been issued in line with the Government of Maharashtra’s 2015 circular on demolition of dangerous buildings,” he said.

Shinde further warned that electricity and water connections to C-1 buildings will be disconnected, and urged residents to vacate voluntarily. “If residents or owners continue to occupy these buildings despite warnings, they will bear sole responsibility for any loss of life or property resulting from structural failure. The corporation will not be held accountable,” he said.

With the monsoon underway, the civic body has also issued a fresh public appeal urging citizens to prioritise safety. “Living in these structures during heavy rains is highly dangerous,” said Shinde. “We are appealing to all affected residents to vacate immediately to avoid potential tragedy.”