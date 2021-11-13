Navi Mumbai civic body organises special drive for voter registration for upcoming civic elections

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has organised a special voter registration drive during weekends on the backdrop of the upcoming civic polls.

With elections to local bodies due, Maharashtra State Election Commissioner (SEC) has announced a special drive for updating of voters list. The SEC has asked for the revision of assembly voters list along with photographs from November 1 to 30. All those who are of above 18 years of age are eligible.

To ensure that no one is denied the opportunity to get registered, NMMC will conduct special drive on November 13 and 14, and on November 27 and 28. The drive will be held from 10am to 6pm at NMMC schools where central officials of voter registration will be present. Applications in specified format will be available here and accepted.

Application Form 6 will be for adding name in voters list, Form 7 for taking objection or removing a name, Form 8 for correcting details in the voter list and Form 8A for shifting of name from the list.

NMMC civic chief, Abhijit Bangar, said, “This is an excellent opportunity for those wanting to vote in the upcoming NMMC elections. Those who will complete 18 years of age by January 1, 2022 should register their names. Those who had their names in the list earlier should also reconfirm the presence of their names and details.”