Navi Mumbai civic body, Turbhe MIDC police raid clinic of quack, arrest him

Acting on a complaint by Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Turbhe MIDC police raid the clinic of a quack in Turbhe Store and arrest him
Navi Mumbai civic body, Turbhe MIDC police raid clinic of 62-year-old quack, arrest him. (HT FILE)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
ByRaina Shine, Navi Mumbai

Acting on a complaint by Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Turbhe MIDC police raided the clinic of a quack in Turbhe Store and arrested him.

The accused arrested has been identified as BR Yadav (62), who had been practicing now for close to 30 years.

It is allowed for a person to practice in rural areas where there are no doctors in the vicinity of 10km if the person has an experience of working under any doctor for not less than five years.

“The council issues a letter to the person permitting to practice but only in rural areas with no doctor in the vicinity. He is allowed to only give primary care. The accused had such a letter issued by the council in 1991, when Turbhe was a rural area. But in 1995, the corporation came into existence and Turbhe was no more a rural area and yet he continued the practice,” Kailas Gaikwad, Turbhe Urban Health Primary Centre head, said.

In 2010 too, NMMC had raided and the accused was caught under Maharashtra Medical Practioners Act and was acquitted in 2020.

