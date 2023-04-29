NMMC clerk trapped accepting 5 lakh bribe

NAVI MUMBAI: Thane Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday nabbed a clerk working with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation while accepting a bribe of ₹five lakh for promising an internal transfer of the complainant.

The arrest of Dinesh Sonwane, a clerk in the office of the Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Zone-2 at Koparkhairane, was effected by the Navi Mumbai Anti-Corruption Unit which is part of the Thane ACB on Friday evening.

The 38-year-old complainant in this case works as junior engineer in the encroachment department of NMMC at the Nerul division office. DMC Amrish Patnigire of Zone II had transferred him to the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation a few days ago. The complainant was trying to reverse the transfer order. Sonawane told the complainant that he could help him reverse the transfer if he paid a bribe of ₹5 lakh.

After that, the complainant approached the Navi Mumbai unit of ACB with the complaint following which Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivraj Mhetre and his team laid a trap in the office of DMC, Zone II at Koparkhairane on Friday evening. “We are now investigating on which senior officer’s behalf did the accused demand the money,” superintendent of Police, Thane ACB, Sunil Lokhande said.

