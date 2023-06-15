NAVI MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested two accused wanted for stealing bikes and using them to snatch chains and ornaments from women passersby, leading to opening of 17 different theft cases. Navi Mumbai police arrests duo wanted in 17 theft cases

The arrested accused has been identified as Kevin alias Mohammad Sadak Jaffery (21) from Mumbra. “Gold jewellery for women are not just an ornament but an object of emotional value. To some it is passed on from generations and to some it is something meant to be passed on to further generations. There were strict instructions by city police commissioner to trace the chain snatching accused in all cases and while investigating one such case that happened in Kalamboli, we traced an accused who along with his accomplice has conducted 16 more such crimes,” senior police inspector Ravindra Patil from Unit II, Crime Branch said.

On April 10, a 42 year old woman oom Kalamboli, who operated a vada pav stall, and her husband were returning home after shutting their business at 10,30pm. They stopped on the way to purchase mangoes when two unidentified men on a motorbike snatched her mangalsutra weighing 12 grams. According to the complainant, the pillion rider snatched the chain and while she tried to stop the man, he pushed her away.

While investigating the case, the police found multiple CCTV footage of the accused. “The modus of the accused was to steal bikes, use them for chain snatching and then abandon the vehicle at any random place,” Patil added. With the help of the footage and information from their informers, police traced down Jaffery to Mumbra and nabbed him.

Jaffery further revealed that his accomplice was Hathi alias Kailas Kamalbahadur Nepali (24), a resident of Karjat who was earlier booked under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He has also been arrested.

The duo is involved in total of 17 cases which includes one case in Kalamboli, Koparkhairane, Kharghar, VAshi, TAloja, NRI Coastal, Sanpada, Kamothe and Narpoli each and seven in Rabale.