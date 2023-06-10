Navi Mumbai International Airport to be operational by 2024: All you need to know

The under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport will become operational by 2024. As a multi-modal airport, it will have the capacity to accommodate 90 million passengers by 2032. The airport will be seamlessly connected to various transportation systems, including the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the coastal road, and the metro, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Wednesday, when he and CM Eknath Shinde were on an inspection visit to the site. A visual representation of the final look of under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The project, belonging to the Adani Group, was initiated in 2017.

All you need to know about Navi Mumbai International Airport:

1)Located at the center of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, the state-of-the-art airport is being constructed in four phases. The first two phases will be completed by December next year.

2)Induced with the latest technology, the makers have planned to establish the airport as highly energy efficient and environmentally friendly. All the vehicles to be used at the station will be electric, green electricity will be central to the airport’s operations with the use of solar power, generated on site.

3)The design of the airport terminal draws inspiration from the country's national flower, the Lotus, and is a visually stunning aesthetic as seen from aerial view. The project is a joint venture of the Adani Group and City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

4)Spread over 1,160 acres, the entire cost of the project is ₹16,700 crore. The airport will also have a capacity to handle 2.5 million tonnes of cargo by 2032.

5)The need for this project was driven by the expected growth in the sector of air travel, with growing pressure on the existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to the anticipated future air traffic demand and capacity constraints.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON