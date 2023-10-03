Five women from Navi Mumbai are toiling to ensure that members displaced in Manipur due to the recurrent instances of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki clan, don’t have to further suffer in cold. The women belonging to the Hindu Meitei community, are raising funds to provide blankets to the displaced and currently staying in relief camps in the state.

Navi Mumbai Meiteis send relief to Manipur, seek peace with Kukis

The women have managed to raise funds worth ₹1.5 lakh through their network and have used it to purchase blankets for the displaced in the Manipur riots.

Due to extreme weather conditions over the past one month in Imphal valley where Meiteis reside in large numbers, the women have started distributing blankets. 72 blankets were donated to residents of two relief camps last month.

“Winters in Manipur especially in the Imphal valley are very harsh with temperature dipping down to almost zero degree Celsius. Due to the violence, many Meiteis are displaced and forced to live in poor conditions in relief camps. Meitei across are trying to do their bit in whatever ways possible. The idea of donating blankets is a small attempt from our end to help those affected back home,” said Reena Phurailatpam, one of the women residing in Kharghar.

The five women have named their group as Tengbanbi Lup Menaing (Helping Other Groups). The other 3 women involved are Prabha Arambam, Piyai Yumnam, Sophia Thingam and Sumita Shamurailatpam. “There are a total of 25 Meitei families residing in Navi Mumbai and each through their network are trying to provide whatever aid possible -- be it clothes, medical supplies etc. Blankets are one of the essential items and we intend to provide one to each of the displaced, which is a huge task as there are 351 relief camps set up and over 60,000 people are taking shelter in them, we learnt,” adds Reena.

The three distribution camps are to be conducted in the next week and a total of 62 blankets are to be distributed. Meanwhile the community last week assembled at Kharghar to condone the death of a couple Hijam Linthoingambi and Phijam Hemanjit. “The two students were missing since July, but last week it was officially confirmed that both were killed. We as a community wanted to express our concern and also wanted to seek from the government to get the issue resolved peacefully. Even though there are steps being taken by the government to bring justice to those affected, the main perpetrators are still at large and most likely are not even in the state. It is time that communities look beyond the differences and try to forge a bond and we are open to reach out to the Kukis in the city to discuss for peaceful coexistence,” said spokesperson for Manipuri Meitei Association, Nareshchandra Singh.

