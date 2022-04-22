Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s plan to provide water to MIDC slums objected
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) recent notification seeking application from slum dwellers residing in MIDC area to regularise water supply connection is being objected to and perceived as promoting slums.
In a notification issued in April, the engineering department of NMMC has sought applications from slum dwellers and has detailed out the documents that could be submitted to regularise their water connection.
As per the 2011 survey conducted by NMMC, there are a total of 29 slum pockets, all of them situated within the MIDC area. Koparkhairane-based activist, Mangesh Mhatre, has raised objection to the notification and has sought from NMMC the basis on which NMMC is going beyond its jurisdiction to provide basic services.
“All of these slum areas fall under MIDC, which is also the special planning authority (SPA). It is the MIDC’s sole authority to look into the services to be provided in this belt, therefore NMMC providing any kind of services is questionable,” said Mhatre.
The activist, to substantiate his understanding, got his query filed under Right To Information (RTI) Act, seeking from MIDC whether it has given No Objection Certificate (NOC) for NMMC to provide services in its area.
“As per the response given to the query raised under RTI Act, MIDC has stated of having no such documents permitting NMMC to provide any such services like providing water connection. This clarifies that NMMC is going beyond its jurisdiction and thereby indirectly promoting growth of slums,” said the activist.
NMMC, however, maintained that there is nothing improper in providing basic amenities and it nowhere means that the illegal structures are being regularised.
“The water provided in MIDC slum pockets is purchased from MIDC and we are only setting up the distribution network so that there is no illegal tapping of water. MIDC is indeed the SPA but it is looking into development whereas our role is to provide basic services as water will be consumed in one way or another. Instead of allowing illegal connections, through the notification, the goal is only to provide legal connection but it doesn’t mean that these structures are being regularised,” said Sanjay Desai, city engineer, NMMC.
Superintendent engineer, MIDC, Prakash Chavan, said, “MIDC is responsible for providing services like water to industrial sectors whereas for residential areas it’s the role of civic corporation. Therefore, we have this arrangement wherein NMMC purchases water from us and supplies it to the protected slum pockets.”
