Navi Mumbai: In a first, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), through Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), scheme plans to rejuvenate and maintain the water quality of two of their holding ponds for an estimated ₹27 crore through a five-year contract. Activists, however, are doubtful about the significant amount of money invested in this restoration project. NMMC plans ₹ 25 crore rejuvenation of holding ponds, activists sceptical

The two holding ponds — the Jewel of Navi Mumbai spread across 64 acres in sector 36 in Nerul and the holding pond in sector 19 in Koparkhairane — ensure that Navi Mumbai does not get flooded during the monsoons.

New-age technology measures will be deployed to ensure the water quality in the pond is maintained for the next five years. “This is the first time that the water within the holding ponds is not only going to be cleaned completely but also measures are being taken to ensure the quality is retained. The areas surrounding these ponds have been restored and beautified, but nothing ever was done to treat the water in these ponds,” said Arvind Shinde, project in-charge and NMMC executive engineer.

The civic administration has introduced tender bids that include the installation of an ultrasonic algae control system, a real-time water quality monitoring system, and the use of bioremediation technology. The project is estimated to cost ₹17 crore at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai holding pond and another ₹10 crore at the Koparkhairane holding pond.

The funds will be spent on cleaning and desilting the pond ( ₹1.26 crore), the installation of an ultrasonic algae control system ( ₹2.75 crore), and the installation of bioremediation technology ( ₹1.40 crore) for maintaining the water quality.

“Modern-day advanced technology is to be used to get the water in both these holding ponds cleaned. Following the complete desilting of the pond, the points sea water infiltrates will be identified, and through the water filtration plant, the salinity of the water will be monitored. To address the algae formation, sonic technology is being considered, which will ensure water clarity is retained. The concept of including bioremediation technology is also meant to bring back the ecological equilibrium of the water in the pond,” said Shinde.

However, activists are sceptical of the need to spend a huge amount to maintain the ponds. “Restoration of the holding ponds was long overdue, but whether it needs to be done at the cost of ₹17 crore is something that needs to be studied,” said Dharmesh Barai, founder of Environment Life Foundation.

Barai said the holding ponds are naturally made and can be maintained with a structured maintenance schedule and minimum expenditure. “All that the ponds need is regular clean-ups and a sound maintenance system, especially about the operation of the floodgates through which water from creekside flows in during the high tides. The need to splurge public funds is beyond my understanding. The NMMC has not been able to prevent the theft of the floodgates. I am wondering how the upkeep and safety of the advanced technology will be achieved,” said Barai.