Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation waives 6-month rent due from civic-owned properties for first lockdown period

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has waived six months’ rent due from civic-owned properties for the lockdown period during the first Covid wave. This is the first civic body in the state to provide such a relief to its lessees.

The civic properties include 103 stalls given to persons with disabilities, 91 shops/kiosks, three food court/canteens, two boating points, nine ponds, 22 food stalls/areas, 43 community centres/multi-purpose buildings/gymnasiums etc. These have been given on leave and licence basis for various purposes.

NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said “Due to the lockdown, business had been hit hard and a lot of people have had to suffer financial losses. The lessees of NMMC properties had submitted requests for waiver of rent during such time. Several private establishments too have waived or given relief in amount of the rents to be paid.

“After considering the issue in detail, I have decided to completely waive the rent of the civic properties for the period April 1 to September 30, 2020. The dues to NMMC for this period are ₹54.81 lakh.”